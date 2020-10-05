The Latest: Kentucky gov: Trump needs to set better example

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Now that he’s become infected with the coronavirus, President Donald Trump needs to set a “better example” during the pandemic, and he should start by always wearing a mask in public, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

Faced with surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in his state, Beshear urged Kentuckians to accept any inconvenience from donning facial coverings to do their part to contain the virus.

The Democratic governor said he’s looking to the Republican president to belatedly lead by example after Trump’s positive test for the virus last week led to his hospitalization.

“There’re some areas where we need a better example from the president,” Beshear said at a news conference. “First, I’ve been begging for months to have this president wear a mask in public."

Trump remains popular across much of Kentucky, and Beshear typically has been reluctant to criticize the president. But the governor didn’t hold back in admonishing Trump for his decision to briefly venture out in a motorcade Sunday to salute cheering supporters.

“He violated quarantine and isolation,” Beshear said. “You can’t do that.”

Trump said Monday he’s leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving treatment. Beshear said he’s concerned the president was leaving “too early for his own health.”

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that alcohol sales can resume at Louisiana sporting events this weekend in parishes that have reached low rates of new coronavirus cases and are allowed to reopen bars.

The Democratic governor said these changes to his coronavirus restrictions will be included in the latest emergency order he intends to release later this week. His current set of rules expires Friday, and Edwards hasn’t said if he’ll loosen up any other limits.

Edwards said in a statement that alcohol sales at stadiums, arenas and other sports complexes “will be limited to fans buying alcohol and returning to their seats to drink it and will require event managers to continue with their strong COVID mitigation measures.”

Shortly after Edwards made his announcement, LSU said alcohol sales will return to Tiger Stadium for Saturday’s football game.

To qualify, sports events must be in parishes that have seen 5% of their coronavirus tests or less return positive in the last two weeks, an indication that the virus isn’t spreading widely in the parish. The parish must also have agreed to reopen bars to onsite drinking. Twenty of Louisiana’s 64 parishes currently meet those criteria, according to the governor’s office.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas expects to receive 870,000 rapid COVID-19 tests from the federal government over the next three months to boost testing in potential hotspots.

Kelly’s comments Monday came as the state saw a record increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Kelly said the new tests are crucial for a new statewide policy of more testing of people without virus symptoms in areas with high infection rates and increasing routine testing in schools, nursing homes and prisons. She said the state already has received its first 57,000 tests.

Kansas saw an average of more than 523 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases a day in August and September, and the total now approaches 63,000 for the pandemic.

The state Department of Health and Environment also reported Monday that Kansas has had 3,036 people hospitalized because of the virus, including 53 since Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS —Thirteen staff members from an iconic Minneapolis steakhouse were self-quarantining after the restaurant catered a fundraiser attended by President Donald Trump during his visit to Minnesota last week, the restaurant said Monday.

