The Latest: Illinois launches COVID-19 hotspot travel map

CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials have launched a COVID-19 hotspot map for travellers to check before leaving the state.

The online map of the United States shows which states have an average daily case rate of at least 15 cases per 100,000 people, which are considered higher risk areas.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the idea is to help people assess their risk before they travel outside the state.

Health officials announced 1,773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The first day of school, a normally happy ritual, was fraught with conflict Monday at some schools opening in Arizona, echoing debates across the country over the risks of holding all in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In some districts, worried teachers resigned or called in sick. While Queen Creek Unified School District opened its doors, J.O. Combs Unified School District in neighbouring Pinal County cancelled its planned reopening Monday after an overwhelming number of staff said they planned to be absent.

The school board in the town of Queen Creek, about 40 miles (64 kilometres ) southeast of Phoenix, voted last week to offer in-person instruction full-time. Jacob Frantz, a chemistry teacher at the high school and head of the local education association, resigned soon after the vote. Frantz said he knows of a dozen others who quit since the vote and said roughly 30 others have left since June, when the district first proposed doing all in-person instruction.

Stephanie Ingersoll, a spokeswoman for the district, said media reports have inaccurately reported the number of teachers resigning. She said “a small number” gave notice after the school board vote.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since mid-June on Monday as the number of people hospitalized continued to fall.

The state reported 2,678 new confirmed cases, a level the state hasn’t seen since June 17 just as Florida began a month-long explosion of new infections that peaked at 15,300 on July 12. The seven-day average for new cases is now about 3,600, down from 11,000 a month ago.

Also, the number of people being treated in Florida hospitals for COVID-19 has been declining since highs above 9,500 on July 23. The number of patients in the late morning Monday stood at 5,657, according to a tally posted online by the state.

Still, since Aug. 1, Florida has been averaging 150 coronavirus deaths per day, which would make the disease the state’s No. 1 killer — cancer and heart disease each kill about 125 people per day on average, according to the state health department. Coronavirus deaths typically occur weeks or more after the disease is contracted and diagnosed.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas has reported its biggest seven-day increase in novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The state Department of Health and Environment said Monday that Kansas had another 1,282 confirmed and probable cases since Friday for an increase of 3.8% and a total of 35,167.

The state reported 3,437 new cases since Aug. 10, for a seven-day average of 491 new cases a day. Kansas has seen reported cases double over the past six weeks. However, fewer cases appear to be resulting in COVID-19-related deaths.

The state health department reported an additional three deaths Monday to bring the pandemic total to 405. Those deaths represent 1.15% of the total reported confirmed and probable cases, the lowest percentage since the state reported its first death in March.

CHAPEL HILL, N.D. — The dean of the University of North Carolina’s school of public health said Monday that the university as a whole should switch to remote operations after multiple clusters of COVID-19 were reported at the university.

