The Latest: Early vaccine results show no major safety issue

Early results from an experimental coronavirus vaccine show no major safety problems and suggest that it spurs the desired immune system responses, researchers reported Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The U.S. government has awarded Novavax, a company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, $1.6 billion to help develop and make the vaccine, which is given as two shots, three weeks apart. It includes a protein from the coronavirus to prompt the immune system to make antibodies to fight infection.

The study tested two dose levels in 108 healthy people and compared responses to 23 others who got placebo shots. Most of those given vaccine also received an adjuvant -- a substance often included in vaccines to boost the immune system’s response and stretch a limited supply.

The adjuvant seemed safe; those who got it with the lower dose made antibodies in far greater numbers than what’s typically seen in people recovering from natural infection with COVID-19, researchers reported.

The work was sponsored by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a non-profit focused on increasing vaccine availability worldwide.

Three other experimental vaccines are in late-stage testing in the United States.

__

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Italy’s ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi tests positive for virus

— Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

— Business owners tap into savings to withstand pandemic

— Health departments say they lack the staff, money and tools to distribute, administer and track millions of vaccines, most of which will require two doses, when a vaccine becomes available.

— The U. S. federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

— The Venice Film Festival opened with coronavirus protection protocols, few A-list celebrities and fewer fans on the premises.

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PARIS — New daily coronavirus cases in France have tipped above 7,000 for the second time in five days. The daily count adds weight to French authorities’ worries about the virus spreading further as the nation’s schools reopened their doors on Tuesday and numerous businesses were following suit.

Wednesday’s daily count put new cases at just over 7,000, still below Friday’s count of more than 7,300. Health officials counted 43 new clusters in 24 hours.

The figures remain well under those at the peak of the pandemic that forced France into a strict two-month lockdown until mid-May.

Paris joined with some other cities in requiring everyone to wear masks outdoors and now also is requiring masks be worn in work places.

New cases began climbing again in France with the summer holidays. The coronavirus has killed more than 30,600 people in France.

___

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19, Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday.

The death is the first reported that is possibly linked to the biker rally that drew hundreds of thousands of people. Infections among rallygoers have been reported among 269 people in 12 states spanning coast to coast, according to a survey from the Associated Press.

The rally went forward despite fears it could become a super-spread event, with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem welcoming bikers and the tourist dollars they spend.

Rallygoers crowded into bars and rock shows, mostly ignoring social distancing recommendations. Few wore masks.

___

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University says some students living on the college campus will be moved to other residence halls for social distancing because of an increase in coronavirus cases.

The university says it wants to reduce the density in the dorms. There are 5,000 spaces available in the residence halls to begin shifting students housing arrangements, officials say.

The university reported 775 students and 28 faculty members tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, shortly after in-person classes started Aug. 20.

The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 591 new coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths, raising the statewide totals to 202,861 cases and 5,065 confirmed deaths.

Story continues