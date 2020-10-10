The Latest: Trump makes speech from White House balcony

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spoke from a balcony in his first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus.

The president addressed a large crowd on the South Lawn despite the White House refusing to declare whether he is no longer contagious and against the guidance of public health officials.

Trump delivered an address on his support for law enforcement from the Blue Room balcony to a friendly crowd. Most in the crowd wore masks, but there was little social distancing.

The president has not been seen in public — other than in White House-produced videos — since his return five days ago from the military hospital where he received experimental treatments for the coronavirus.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— President Trump makes speech from White House balcony, 1st appearance in 5 days since return to residence

— Religious gathering limit upheld as New York hospitalizations rise

— Dr. Fauci cautions against large gatherings without masks, social distancing

— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismisses the latest White House offer in COVID-19 aid talks but remains hopeful progress can be made toward a deal.

— Queen Elizabeth II honoured the work of doctors and nurses, delivery drivers, fundraisers and volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.

— The NFL’s Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots had no positive coronavirus tests Saturday and both teams will be allowed to go back to their facilities.

___

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ROME – Rome was the site of two anti-mask protests on Saturday, even as Italy undergoes a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The Health Ministry reported another 5,724 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths. Most cases were asymptomatic and determined through increased testing — more than 133,000 in the period.

Protesters at one of the demonstrations complained about measures they call harsh, including a new order for all Italians to wear masks outdoors or face fines of up to 1,000 euros ($1,200). Most of the new cases are in Lombardy in the north, which tallied 1,140 new infections, followed by Campania, which includes Naples, and Veneto.

In front of the Duomo Cathedral In Milan, entertainment workers protested against the government’s economic policies to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Italy has reached totals of nearly 350,000 confirmed cases and 36,140 deaths.

(This item has been corrected to show two demonstrations in Rome, not Milan.)

___

BUCHAREST, Romania — Several hundred Romanians gathered in Bucharest on Saturday to protest coronavirus restrictions, despite a sharp spike in cases.

The protesters, all without mandatory masks, briefly scuffled with police as officers attempted to prevent them from erecting a makeshift stage in the University Square in the nation’s capital.

The protest came at the end of the week with the highest daily infections and deaths in Romania since the pandemic hit the country in February. The relatively small crowd was comprised mainly of Orthodox Christian and right-wing nationalists.

Many protesters shouted anti-Muslim slurs against the head of the country’s emergency services, who is of Palestinian descent. They also chanted “down with the masks” and “freedom.”

Some 85 per cent of Romanians identify as Orthodox Christians.

Romania, a nation of 19 million, has confirmed more than 152,400 coronavirus cases and 5,350 deaths.

___

WATERBURY, Conn. — U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes says a test Saturday showed no signs of the coronavirus in her body, nearly three weeks after she tested positive.

The Democrat, who represents Connecticut’s 5th District, has been documenting her health struggle on social media since revealing her positive test results on Sept. 20.

Hayes says a follow-up coronavirus test on Saturday came back negative. She says she also received a flu shot and made an appointment with the American Red Cross to donate plasma.

___

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal has reported 1,646 news cases of the coronavirus, its highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

Portugal has seen a steady rise in new infections in the past six weeks. The 115 cases per 100,000 inhabitants accumulated over 14 days is still significantly lower than neighbouring Spain (308) and France (267).

Story continues