The Latest: South Korea sees downward trend in new cases

SEOUL, South Korea __ South Korea’s new coronavirus tally has come below 50 for the first time in about 50 days amid a downward trend in new infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday the 38 cases added in the last 24 hours took the country’s total to 23,699 with 407 deaths.

South Korea had seen a viral resurgence, mostly in the densely populated Seoul area since early last month. But its caseload has recently begun slowing after authorities enforced stringent social distancing rules. The anti-disease agency says 17 of the new cases were reported in the Seoul area.

Many experts have warned the virus could spread again after this week’s traditional Chuseok autumn holidays.

FRANKFORT, Kentucky -- Warning of a growing complacency in fighting the coronavirus, Kentucky’s governor said Monday the state is experiencing a surge in cases that needs to be met with a commitment to public mask wearing.

The Bluegrass State had nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases last week — the most in a single week since the pandemic began, Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference. After about seven months of efforts to contain the virus, he warned that some people are becoming casual in responding to the health crisis, which could lead to more cases and ultimately more deaths.

“The virus is here and it waits for us to get casual,” Beshear told reporters.

His warning of a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases came on a day many children returned to school across the state.

In recent weeks, Kentucky has repeatedly set record highs for weekly virus cases. The governor urged people to wear masks in public and follow other health guidelines to contain the virus. With colder weather approaching, more people will be inside, where the virus spreads faster, he said.

“Folks, we’ve been at this long enough to know what we can do to reduce the number of cases,” Beshear said. “We’ve done it several times. We’re having the largest number of cases right now. We’ve got to have urgency.”

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s governor says the state is showing signs of a potential new surge of coronavirus cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that could prompt another shutdown of businesses and further delay school reopenings.

A business industry expert says a slow-down of business reopenings could not come at a worse time, especially for retailers who depend on the holiday shopping season for a majority of their annual sales.

Rex Hime, president and CEO of the California Business Properties Association, which is a group representing owners of commercial properties, said the consequences of a third shutdown “will be devastating.”

Newsom said his message to the business community and parents of school-aged children is to “abide by these mask mandates.”

Newsom also received a flu shot during his news conference on Monday, and urged others to do the same.

MONTREAL — The premier of Quebec says the two biggest cities in the Canadian province are returning to the highest COVID-19 alert level.

Quebec reported 896 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the province’s highest single-day tally in months.

Montreal and Quebec City are included in the “red zone” lockdown. The measures will last from Oct. 1 to Oct. 28.

Premier Francois Legault says there should be no guests in homes with a few exceptions for help. He says restaurants and bars will close except for delivery. He also says outdoor gatherings require two meters of spacing.

Legault says the objective is to protect schools.

TORONTO — The premier of Canada’s largest province says his government was looking at all options to combat an alarming surge in cases after the Ontario reported a record 700 new cases on Monday.

