The Latest: Conn. plans 'signing bonus' to boost job seeking

HARTFORD, Conn. — As some states set plans to a pandemic $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit as a way to encourage people to find work, Connecticut is offering a much different incentive — a $1,000 signing bonus for taking a job.

Starting May 24, up to 10,000 people in Connecticut considered to have been unemployed for the “long-term” will be able to sign up for the program with the state Department of Labor. Ultimately, they would be paid the bonus after spending eight weeks in their new full-time job.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that the state will also retain the $300 benefit before some people are still afraid to work because of the coronavirus.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— A dip in cases is bringing a glimmer of hope in India, but shortage of beds, oxygen show virus crisis isn't over yet

Joy in UK as pubs, restaurants and museums reopen but new variant sparks worry

— Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccine candidate triggered strong immune responses; production to begin soon

Eurovision song contest gears up in Rotterdam for 1st time since the pandemic began, hopes virus bubbles will ensure safety

— Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WASHINGTON — The Biden Administration is putting a fresh wave of funding toward its stated goal of making a serious dent in homelessness across the country.

Despite a wave of public support and a nationwide eviction moratorium, Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge said as many of 580,000 people experienced homelessness in the middle of the pandemic.

Fudge, who heads the Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Monday that an extra $5 billion would be allocated toward keeping families off the streets. That’s in addition to the $5 billion in funds for preventing homelessness previously announced as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The aid will come in the form of 17,000 emergency housing vouchers that will be distributed to housing authorities across the country. Fudge said the vouchers were expected to help provide shelter for up to 130,000 people and called the new money, “an important milestone in our effort to end homelessness in the United States.”

WARSAW, Poland — Poland-based molecular diagnostics firm Genomtec says it has registered for use in European Union a pioneer, high-reliability COVID-19 test from saliva.

The test, Genomtec SARS-CoV-2 EvaGreen Direct-RT-LAMP CE-IVD Kit spares those tested the discomfort of having swabs pushed up their noses and down their throats. Instead, they only need to produce a sample of saliva in a small test tube, Genomtec, a Polish-British firm, said Monday.

The result is obtained within one hour, because the technology does not require special preparatory procedures on the sample. Its reliability is pegged at over 92%, according to the Genomtec. The test detects various mutations of the coronavirus, said the company that is listed on the Warsaw’s Stock Exchange NewConnect market.,

Genomtec said the test has been registered and approved for use in the European Union by Poland’s Office of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products. First tests on the general public using the kit will be done still this month in Wroclaw, southwestern Poland, where Genomtec is based.

PRAGUE — The Czech government has announced a new wave of easing coronavirus restrictions amid falling numbers of infected people.

Starting May 24, all hotels are allowed to return to business. The guests will need to present a negative coronavirus test or be vaccinated or recover from COVID-19. If they want to stay longer than seven days, an additional test will be required.

At the same time, all elementary schools and high schools will fully reopen. Schoolchildren and students will be tested once a week.

The same applies for universities where, however, the spring term in many cases ends next week.

It will be also possible for up to 1,000 people to attend outdoor cultural events, while up to 500 are allowed at such events indoor.

Monday’s announcement comes on the day when Czech bars and restaurants are reopening for outdoor dining.

The number of people infected per 100,000 inhabitants in last seven days has dropped to 71 in the Czech Republic.

BERLIN — Germany’s health minister says the country will open up coronavirus vaccinations to everyone starting on June 7. Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters on Monday that the current system of prioritization in which the most vulnerable groups are to be vaccinated first will no longer be valid then.

The minister said, “this does not mean that everyone will get an appointment within days, but ... everyone who wants to get vaccinated will get an offer.”

Spahn said that the vaccination campaign has picked up speed in recent weeks and that by the end of May about 40 percent of all people in Germany will have received at least one shot. He said 70 percent of those above the age of 60 have received one shot, about one-quarter of them are fully vaccinated. All in all, 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given and around nine million people are fully vaccinated, in this country of 83 million.

After months of lockdown, the infection rate has been dropping in Germany and some states are slowly starting to open up outdoor dining and various shopping possibilities.

NEW YORK — Vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or social distance in New York starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The governor said the state is adopting the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.

“Let’s get back to life,” Cuomo said. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe, no masks, no social distancing.”

Cuomo urged people who are unvaccinated and immunocompromised to continue to wear a mask and social distance.

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on coronavirus masks.

State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.

The risk of being infected or spreading COVID-19 once fully vaccinated is very low, and therefore wearing a mask if you are fully vaccinated is no longer a recommendation, the health department said in a statement.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A recommendation remains that everyone wears masks when they are in a health care setting, when they are traveling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that requires masks, health officials said.

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year.

Jury draws were planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents, social distancing and masking will be part of the proceedings.

Vermont Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson told the Brattleboro Reformer that the judiciary picked cases that were not very complicated, meaning they did not involve a large number of witnesses and could be tried within a couple of days because of the virus-related protocols.

An upgrade to the building’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system for proper airflow could lead to fluctuating temperatures, according to a court flyer sent to jurors.

The trial arrangements were planned in consultation with an infectious disease expert to comply with virus guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Vermont Health Department, the newspaper reported.

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization is calling on some of the world’s top COVID-19 vaccine makers to do more to get doses to needy people around the world, especially in the developing world -- and more quickly.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed in particular to U.S.-based Moderna to accelerate its planned timetable for doses of its vaccine to be available to the U.N.-backed COVAX program, which aims to get vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

“Moderna has signed a deal for 500 million doses with COVAX, but the majority has been promised only for 2021,” Tedros said Monday. “We need Moderna to bring hundreds of millions of this forward into 2021 due to the acute moment of this pandemic.”

The WHO chief also said COVAX was working toward a deal with U.S.-based Johnson & Johnson that could get doses to the program by the second half of this year, “but this has not been finalized and we do not know when they will arrive.”

Tedros said “we appreciate the work of AstraZeneca” — the British-Swedish manufacturer that has been the main pillar so far of COVAX and the source of the vast majority of doses in the program that has now deployed some 65 million doses.

U.S.-based Pfizer, along with German partner BioNTech, has committed to 40 million doses this year to COVAX, “but the majority of this would be in the second half of 2021,” he said.

Tedros cited figures from UNICEF, which is helping the deployment, that COVAX is facing a “huge shortfall” of 190 million doses in its planned rollout because of tight supplies and a surge in cases.

TORONTO — All adults in Canada’s most populous province will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.

The Ontario government says those turning 18 this year will be allowed to book shots. The provincial government had initially said it would lower the vaccine eligibility age to 30 this week.

The province will also now send shots to regions on a per-capita basis, after two weeks of sending half the vaccine supply to COVID-19 hot spots.

Canada expects to get 3.5 million Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. More than 55% of the population in Ontario aged 18 and over have received at least one dose.

AMSTERDAM — The European medicines regulator says it is safe to store thawed Pfizer vaccines in a regular fridge for up to 31 days, a ruling that will make handling the vaccine easier around the European Union.

The European Medicines Agency said Monday that its human medicines committee has recommended changing the storage guidelines for unopened, thawed vials of the Pfizer vaccine from five days to a month at normal fridge temperatures after they have been taken out of deep freeze.

The change came after Pfizer and BioNTech submitted “additional stability study data” to the Amsterdam-based agency.

The European Union agreed a massive contract extension for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this month for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

ROME — The number of calls placed to Italy’s national domestic violence hotline increased nearly 80% last year in a sign that coronavirus-induced lockdowns created a “detonator” effect in already violent homes.

Italy’s national statistics agency issued a comprehensive report Monday on the requests for help last year to the hotline and shelters.

The report said the number of calls to the toll-free 1522 number and related texting option hit a peak in April and May, during the first wave of COVID-19, which hit Italy first in Europe. Another peak came around Nov. 25.

ISTAT said the data confirmed it was accurate to speak of a “double pandemic” — one that was epidemiological and one fueled by domestic violence.

NEW YORK — Target and CVS are the latest retailers to no longer require vaccinated shoppers to wear a mask in its stores. Target’s said vaccinated workers can also stop wearing masks, but at CVS, the company said workers will be required to wear them even if they’ve been inoculated.

The announcements come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people last week, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. On Friday, Walmart, Costco and several other large retailers said that those who have been vaccinated don’t need to wear masks.

Target and CVS said Monday that they will still recommend those who aren’t vaccinated to wear masks in its stores. Target said it is offering paid time off to workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Yanks DH Stanton 10-day IL (quad) , LHP Britton has setback

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain, and left-handed pitcher Zack Britton had a potential setback in his recovery from elbow surgery. The Yankees made the move with Stanton before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played before being held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore. Right-hander Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Manager Aaron Boone said Britton was dealing with some soreness after his one-inning simulated game Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, when he threw to hitters for the first time. Boone said the lefty's planned rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Wednesday might get pushed back a couple of days. "I think just general soreness," Boone said. “It could just be related to the normal ramp-up of going into a sim game and facing hitters.” Britton is on the 60-day injured list after surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip from is elbow. Stanton was with the team in Texas, but Boone said the decision was made to put him on the IL after a conversation with team officials and the slugger following Sunday's game. It was determined that it would be a least a few more days before Stanton would be ready, and with a soft-tissue issue they decided to take the extra time to heal completely. “Hopeful that, especially when we can backdate a few days, that coming out of the off day we’ll be all right, and hopefully just put this behind us entirely,” Boone said. “As much as he wants to be out there, I think he also realized that if it’s something he pushed through, it could turn into a longer-term situation.” An MRI is still possible for Stanton, who could be eligible to be activated after the Yankees' off day next Monday. Stanton is hitting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in his 33 games this season. The four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP homered in three consecutive games on May 4-6 but has only three hits in 25 at-bats since then. Boone said former Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, who missed his 12th game because of a left knee sprain, is expected to be back at some time during the series, as soon as Tuesday. Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist. Hicks is back in New York doing treatments at Yankee Stadium. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Williamson, Griffin, offer different views of Pelicans' play

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson takes little comfort in how close the New Orleans Pelicans came to qualifying for the postseason. If anything, the 20-year-old All-Star put the club on notice about the urgency with which he'd like New Orleans to approach this offseason. “Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is kind of insane, so I’m not going to going to sit here and say we’re close,” Williamson said. “The reality of it is it was very disappointing not to be a part of the play-in tournament and stuff. But we just got to come in and just be better. That’s just me being real.” Those comments ran somewhat counter to the narrative promulgated by Pelicans chief basketball executive David Griffin, who saw his team as one that looked far more competitive that its 31-41 record during coach Stan Van Gundy's first season with the club. The Pelicans blew 14 double-digit leads and had a rash of late-season injuries to key players, including Williamson, before winding up just two games behind San Antonio for the final Western conference play-in spot. “We were very, very close,” Griffin asserted. “In those games that we lost and those leads that we blew, we were right there at the end of those games. ... Before all the injuries, I think our team really believed we were going to achieve what we wanted to, which was to go into the postseason and be a threat.” The Pelicans beat several the NBA’s best-performing teams this season, including Utah, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Milwaukee. New Orleans also was without up to four starters for most of its last six games, including top scorers Williamson (left hand) and Brandon Ingram (left ankle), as well as center Steven Adams and guard Lonzo Ball. They lost five of those last six games — a tailspin ending to a season in which 20 losses came by eight or fewer points and four came in overtime. So Griffin concluded, “What we’re not going to do is overreact and give up on the nucleus.” THE NUCLEUS Griffin reiterated that his immediate goal is to improve how the team supports Williamson and Ingram. Williamson, in his second pro season — and first full season after appearing in just 24 games as a rookie — blossomed into a historically efficient significant scorer who also could handle the ball well enough to run the offense like a 275-pound point guard. He averaged 27 points per game while hitting 61 percent of his shots. Ingram averaged 23.8 points per game. COACHING CONTINUITY While Van Gundy's first season fell short of expectations, Griffin made clear he wasn't about to judge a new staff on one season played during a pandemic with a relatively young roster. The pandemic compressed the schedule, which, combined with safety protocols, gave Van Gundy and his staff much less practice time than in a typical season to implement his scheme and work with players individually, Griffin said. POINT ZION Griffin praised Van Gundy's vision for “point-Zion,” an offensive scheme used increasingly throughout the season in which Williamson served as the primary ball-handler. Griffin recalled that when interviewing nine coaching candidates last year, “Stan was the only one who saw point-Zion in Zion.” The scheme allowed Williamson to exploit his explosiveness to the hoop in a way that was harder for him to do as a rookie when he was primarily in the post. Now Griffin and Van Gundy are talking about continuing to explore the bounds of “point-Zion" moving forward. “I still don’t think we’ve reached the extent of what he is able to do,” Van Gundy said. “He’s a unique talent and it’s a responsibility of ours to develop that." CORE PLAYER DECISIONS Starting point guard Lonzo Ball and reserve swing player Josh Hart will be restricted free agents, meaning the Pelicans can keep them by matching offer sheets they sign from other clubs. But whether it makes financial sense to do that remains to be seen. “We feel very, very strongly about both of those players," Griffin said. "We hope they feel the same about us.” Ball averaged 14.6 points per game and shot 37.8% from 3-point range. “My shooting picked up from all levels of the court,” said Ball, who also showed good chemistry with Williamson on the break, sometimes sending him lobs from near half court and beyond. “I think I had a pretty good year," Ball said. "Obviously, I would love to be back.” Hart averaged 9.2 points and eight rebounds, but missed the last 25 games of the season because of a surgically repaired hand injury. OFFSEASON OPTIONS Griffin used the term “optionality” to describe the Pelicans' potential to add another prominent veteran this offseason. As possible trade assets, New Orleans has multiple first-round draft picks in upcoming seasons, including two acquired from the Lakers (2022 and 2024 or 2025) as part of the Anthony Davis trade. “Perhaps our draft pick will go to work for us in finding another veteran piece who has more of that winning mettle," Griffin said. Griffin also noted the club also is in a healthy financial position because Williamson and several other regulars are on rookie contracts. “We’re going to be able to be aggressive if the right fit exists," he said. "You could see us do virtually anything.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press