The Latest: India Reports Record Surge As Infections Spread

NEW DELHI India saw another record surge of 90,632 cases in the past 24 hours, as infections spread to smaller cities and parts of rural India.

According to the Health Ministry, Indias caseload reached 4,113,811, slightly short of Brazils confirmed 4,123,000 infections. Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the United States with 6,245,112 cases.

The ministry on Sunday also reported 1,065 deaths for a total of 70,626.

More than 1 million cases have been detected in India in less than two weeks. Authorities say Indias daily testing exceeds 1 million now.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, a government health expert, said India is seeing a resurgence with over 70% of its nearly 1.4 billion people still susceptible to infections. “We could say that we are seeing some sort of a second wave in certain parts of the country.

Indias recovery rate was 77.23%, leading to a decline in fatality rate to around 1.73% , the ministry said.

With the economy contracting by a record 23.9% in the April-June quarter, leaving millions jobless, the government is continuing to relax restrictions except in high-risk areas. It announced that subway will resume service on Monday after more than five months with restrictions on the number of people on board.

Guleria also noted the country is experiencing a COVID behavior fatigue with many people crowding public places without masks and the streets back to traffic jams.

Six of Indias 28 states Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi remain the worst-hit, accounting for 75% of fatalities and nearly 65% of total cases.

___

HERES WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

Refugee families face unique struggles with online school

Thanks, but no: Small businesses shun payroll tax deferral

Spanish doctors hope beach trips can help ICU virus patients

Hundreds of migrants have been transferred to a ferry from a tiny Italian island to relieve severe overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic at a residence for asylum-seekers

Indias coronavirus caseload has surpassed 4 million, deepening misery in the countrys vast hinterlands, where surges have crippled the underfunded health care system.

___

Follow APs pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERES WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

CARSON CITY, Nev. Nevada health officials on Saturday reported 390 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 71,102 confirmed cases and 1,388 deaths.

The vast majority of cases and deaths in Nevada have occurred in Clark County, which includes metro Las Vegas.

In other developments, Reno officials said a one-day closure of a small section of a downtown street for limited on-street food and drink service would be a test for helping restaurants whose operations are crimped by restrictions on mass gatherings.

Renos experiment Saturday follows the lead of other cities.

___

PHOENIX A suburban school district in metro Phoenix has put off its plan to return its high school to in-person instruction from remote learning starting Tuesday.

Cactus Shadows High School Principal Tony Vining announced late Friday that Cave Creek Unified School Districts sole high school didnt have enough staff to safely open and will need to revert to our distance learning model.

Some Arizona schools have reopened for in-person instruction, but J.O. Combs Unified in San Tan Valley, was thwarted last month because numerous teachers called in sick while voicing concerns about the safety of reopening schools.

The state Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 836 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 36 additional deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 205,516 cases and 5,207 deaths.

___

SANTA FE, N.M. New Mexico officials are urging residents to take precautions while celebrating Labor Day to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The state has made great progress in the fight against COVID-19, but the holiday weekend will be a key to keeping spread of the virus low and to ensuring that students can return safely to school this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement Friday.

I ask New Mexicans to please not let their guard down continue wearing masks and avoiding gatherings, the governor added. Just one large gathering can lead to hundreds of COVID-19 cases and affect an entire communitys health and safety …

Story continues