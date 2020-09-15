The Latest: Oklahoma inmate deaths likely linked to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Corrections says two more state prison inmates have died, and the deaths could be linked to COVID-19.

The department reported late Monday that one inmate was hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus. The other was being treated for symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The state medical examiner will determine the causes of deaths of these two men plus two more inmates who may have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state health department on Tuesday recorded the total number of reported virus cases as 71,314, with 912 deaths. That’s an increase of 1,091 reported cases and seven additional deaths from Monday.

DENVER — Colorado is experiencing an upward trend in coronavirus cases among college-age students, similar to case growth occurring across the U.S.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says a spike in cases among younger populations can spill over to more vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.

Herlihy says there has been a substantial increase among the 18-to-22-year-old group with the greatest increase among college freshmen and sophomores. The University of Colorado at Boulder is one hot spot, with more than 300 cases reported little more than three weeks into the fall semester.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With more than 1,300 of its students infected with the coronavirus, the University of Missouri in Columbia has expelled two students and suspended three others for violating rules meant to slow the virus’ spread.

The university said Tuesday that the sanctions were necessary because of flagrant violations of rules and regulations that require students who test positive for the COVID-19 virus to isolate themselves and comply with social distancing requirements. Names of the students were not released.

University System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi says the discipline was necessary because the students “ wilfully put others at risk, and that is never acceptable.”

Since the semester began, the university says that about 470 students have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Accountability for possible violations of COVID-19 policies. Eleven student organizations also are under investigation.

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials have reported 484 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths as some coronavirus-related hospitalization metrics reached their lowest levels since April.

The Department of Health Services reported 138 intensive care unit beds were in use Monday for COVID-19 patients, below the 155 when the state started reporting hospitalization data on April 8. Use of ventilators also was below levels first reported in April.

Arizona became a national hot spot in June and July after Gov. Doug Ducey relaxed stay-home orders, but numbers of new cases and deaths began to drop in late July after Ducey and local governments imposed new restrictions.

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Vermont’s ongoing efforts to control the coronavirus a model for the nation.

The top infectious disease expert appeared on video at Gov. Phil Scott’s virus briefing Tuesday. Fauci says Vermont has emphasized wearing masks, avoiding crowds and keeping physical distance.

He says those measures work in small states along with states such as New York, Texas and California.

Vermont has the lowest rate of positive tests for the coronavirus in the country and the lowest number of cases per capita.

The state has conducted rapid testing and contact tracing of potentially infected individuals and continuing its gradual reopening. Vermont has recorded 1,700 total coronavirus cases and 58 confirmed deaths.

