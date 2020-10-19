The Latest: Okla. doctor group renews call for mask mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY — The president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association is renewing the group’s call for a statewide mask mandate as the number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus has reached record levels.

Association President George Monks says in a tweet that cities in Oklahoma that have adopted mask ordinances have seen lower rates of infection. He says that “we need face mask mandates to protect more of our Oklahoma citizens.”

The association has been calling for a statewide mask mandate since the summer, but Gov. Kevin Stitt has repeatedly said he has no plans to do so, citing concerns about how such a mandate would be enforced.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide top 40 million but experts say that's only the tip of the iceberg

— Coronavirus vaccines will require non-stop refrigeration to stay potent and safe, which may leave 3 billion people without access to them

— India reports lowest daily virus death toll in three months; Belgium and Slovakia slap night-time curfews on residents to control virus spread.

— To avoid the economic hit of full lockdowns, some places are trying more targeted restrictions

— Congress is past the point of being able to deliver more coronavirus relief before the Nov. 3 election

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

OWOSSO, Mich. — A lawyer says misdemeanour charges are being dropped against a Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop last spring during the coronavirus pandemic.

David Kallman said Monday that the case against Karl Manke of Owosso fizzled after the Michigan Supreme Court on Oct. 2 said Whitmer used an unconstitutional law as the foundation for emergency orders to control the virus.

Barbershops and salons were closed for months until June 15. But Manke, 77, reopened in early May, declaring that “government is not my mother.”

He inspired people from all over Michigan to drive to his shop for a haircut. Manke cut hair on the grounds of the state capitol during a protest in May.

Kallman said the Shiawassee County prosecutor’s office is dropping the case.

Kallman said state regulators still are trying to revoke his barber license. A hearing is set for Nov. 19.

___

RENO, Nev. — Skiing and snowboarding won’t be much different on the slopes when Lake Tahoe ski resorts begin reopening next month but a variety of changes are planned indoors because of COVID-19.

Capacity limits will be in place and some resorts are adopting reservation systems but masks and social-distancing requirements won’t faze skiers. Mount Rose spokesman Travis Bennett says the beauty of the ski industry is social distancing already exists. Wearing face coverings, masks and gloves are part of normal attire.

Diamond Peak will implement a reservation system for tables in the lodge. The number of people who enter restaurants and lodges at Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar will be monitored. At Sugar Bowl and Boreal, indoor use will be limited to restrooms or using a warming zone for 15 to 20 minutes.

Some resorts won’t allow non-skiing friends and family members to lounge in their lodges.

At least outdoors, he says it’s going to be business as usual. The first slopes are scheduled to open Nov. 20.

___

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say they broke up a party where at least 2,000 people were gathered without taking precautions to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

Columbia Fire Department spokesman Mike DeSumma told The State that the gathering happened Saturday at an apartment complex during the University of South Carolina’s football game. Fire department photos show a huge crowd of young people with little evidence of face masks or social distancing.

DeSumma said some people threw bottles at crews as they arrived to answer a medical call. Sheriff’s deputies and university police helped break up the party after fire officials declared it an imminent danger.

No citations were issued to partygoers, DeSumma said, but not wearing a mask is a civil infraction with a fine up to $25, and businesses face a $100 penalty, according to a pandemic ordinance in Richland County.

___

Story continues