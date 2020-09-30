The Latest: Georgia extends virus emergency rules again

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor is again extending his emergency rules regarding COVID-19 as the state surpasses 7,000 deaths from the respiratory illness.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the underlying state of emergency that allows him to issue other orders until Nov. 9. The Republican pushed back the expiration of pandemic rules and guidelines until Oct. 15.

Georgia has recorded more than 318,000 cases of coronavirus overall. The state’s seven-day average of new cases has fallen below 1,200 a day. Georgia ranks 24th nationwide for new cases per capita in the last two weeks. It once was worst.

One complicating factor is the increasing usage of rapid antigen tests, which aren’t yet recorded in state figures. Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam says the state has recorded more than 28,000 positives from those tests, but they are not yet routinely published.

“Discussions are ongoing about when they will be included on the website ,” Nydam wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Fewer new deaths are being recorded, even as the state’s total rose to 7,021 Wednesday. But with three months left in the year, if Georgia averages 33 deaths a day, it will surpass 10,000 deaths for the year. The state has averaged 35 deaths a day over the last week.

Kemp changes his orders to allow restaurant and bar workers diagnosed with COVID-19 to return to work once they’ve been symptom free, without medication, for 24 hours, down from a previous three days.

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief and leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society and international organization are pledging support for a global initiative to increase access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, especially for developing and middle-income countries.

At a virtual high-level event Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting of world leaders, countries pledged nearly $1 billion to the initiative, a show of support welcomed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The U.N. chief opened the meeting on accelerating financial support, saying “it is in every country’s national and economic self-interest to work together to massively expand access to tests and treatments, and to support a vaccine as a global public good — a `people’s vaccine’ available and affordable for everyone, everywhere.”

The U.N. chief has urged the international community to provide $35 billion -- including $15 billion immediately -- to fund the ACT-Accelerator to speed an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and its COVAX Facility to provide countries worldwide with access to safe and effective vaccines once they are licensed and approved.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK was pledging 571 million pounds ($732) for the COVAX Facility and earmarking 500 million pounds ($641 million) to support low- and middle-income countries. He said the total includes a commitment to match 1 pound for ever $4 committed by others up to 250 million pounds ($321 million).

Raab said “the pandemic is really an acid test of our international resolve to work together on the issue of the day, on the issue facing our generation, in order to save lives and rebuild our economies.” He called the COVAX Facility “an unprecedented alliance” and urged others “to back our aspirations with the resources necessary.”

The ACT-Accelerator was launched five months ago by the World Health Organization, European Commission, France, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

