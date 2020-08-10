The Latest: Minnesota long-term care facilities to open more

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Long-term care facilities in Minnesota soon will be allowed to open up more to visitors during the coronavirus pandemic but will have to follow the state’s strict guidance.

The Minnesota Department of Health outlined the new visitation guidelines, which take effect Aug. 29. Minnesota Public Radio News reports the guidance includes several factors, such as the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the surrounding community.

Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 625 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three additional deaths. Of the newly reported deaths, two were in private homes and one was in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state must find a way to retest residents and staff at nursing homes and people at state correctional facilities for the coronavirus after recent outbreaks.

The Republican governor also floated the possibility at a news conference that visitations to nursing homes might have to temporarily stop.

There have been 13 virus-related deaths at a southern West Virginia nursing home since the pandemic began, including 11 reported in recent days. And dozens of confirmed cases have been reported at two other nursing homes as well as a pair of state regional jails.

“I don’t know how we’re going to do it because (of strained) testing supplies and testing availability,” Justice said Monday. “We need to develop plans right now to go back through and retest every single person that’s in all the nursing homes again. And we need a plan to be able to go through and retest every person in our correctional facilities again.”

That would happen on top of the testing for thousands of students who are returning to college campuses this month.

JACKSON, MISS - More than 500 people in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi were tested for the coronavirus by the state Department of Health over the past week as part of a new experimental initiative to slow the spread of the virus by community transmission.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said medical professionals went in with the goal of testing every resident in Lexington, the Holmes County seat, where 2,000 people live. By identifying those who are asymptomatic, Dobbs said, officials hoped to limit cases of the virus being passed unknowingly from person to person.

“We didn’t quite get every resident, but if we got 500, I was going to consider it a success, and we surpassed that,” he said Monday.

A total of 561 people were tested in Lexington, 14 of whom weren’t previously aware they had been infected with the coronavirus. The majority of those 14 people were asymptomatic.

Holmes County has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s one of the smallest counties in the state, and it’s seen 900 cases of coronavirus, according to the Department of Health. That’s around 5% of the population.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor says the reopening of some of the state’s schools amid the coronavirus outbreak has gone well except for photos shared on social media showing students crowded together in hallways.

“I think quite honestly this week went real well other than a couple of virtual photos,” Gov. Brian Kemp said at a news conference with the U.S. surgeon general on Monday.

Photos shared widely on social media last week showed hallways packed shoulder to shoulder with students at North Paulding High School northwest of Atlanta. School officials later announced that six students and three staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus, and that the school would be closed Monday and Tuesday while the building is disinfected.

In nearby Cherokee County, 12 students and two staff members from a dozen schools tested positive for the virus during their first week back. The Cherokee County system reported that more than 250 students with potential exposure had been sent home to quarantine for two weeks.

