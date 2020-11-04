The Latest: GOP's Parson wins race to stay Missouri governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican Mike Parson has won the Missouri governor’s race, defeating Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway for the chance to serve a full term in the role he inherited when his predecessor resigned under a cloud of scandal two years ago.

Parson, a former state representative and sheriff, campaigned on law-and-order issues heading into Tuesday’s election and fought off criticism from Galloway over his laissez faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parson is a conservative who has favoured what he calls a “balanced approach” to the pandemic by allowing businesses and schools to operate while imploring Missourians to act responsibly to slow the spread of the virus. But Missouri is among several Midwestern states that have seen big increases in confirmed cases and hospitalizations, which Galloway has blamed on a “failure of leadership.”

Parson was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and ascended to the top job two years later when Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned amid a scandal.

___

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been reelected, defeating Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

The mild-mannered governor who has often been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump has been generally praised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, though some complained he was slow to reopen K-12 public schools and certain parts of the economy.

Forest often criticized the shuttering of small businesses, including bars, bowling alleys and gyms. He announced in August that he would not continue to pursue an unsuccessful lawsuit he filed challenging Cooper’s executive authority to keep certain businesses closed during the pandemic.

Cooper’s win in Tuesday’s election is a positive sign for other Democrats on North Carolina’s ballot.

___

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has won the race for Utah governor, replacing the leader who endorsed him in a race that played out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cox defeated Democrat Chris Peterson, a law professor who continued to advocate for a mask mandate as cases spiked this fall. Cox supported Republican Gov. Gary Herbert’s decision to encourage them but not require their use.

The general election came after a hard-fought GOP primary where Cox beat out three other competitors for the nomination that’s often decisive in conservative Utah.

One of those was former U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman, Jr., who had previously served as governor and is a well-known political name. He caught the virus during the race and later recovered.

Cox will succeed Herbert, who first took office in 2009 and decided not to run again this year.

___

BISMARCK, N.D. — Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has won a second term after a campaign that focused largely on his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Burgum defeated Democrat Shelley Lenz, a veterinarian running her first statewide campaign.

Burgum benefited from an electorate that is strongly conservative, winning despite a state economy that’s been weakened by the coronavirus epidemic and where the spread of COVID-19 cases has been among the worst in the nation since late summer.

Lenz had contended that Burgum didn't do enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including mandating face coverings.

Democrats have not won the governor’s office in North Dakota since 1988. The party holds no statewide or congressional offices.

___

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott has won reelection to the office he has held since first being elected in 2016.

In Tuesday’s balloting, Scott defeated Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

Scott did not do any in-person campaigning ahead of the election, relying on a number of debates with Zuckerman and email and direct mail messages to the people of Vermont.

While Scott is a Republican in a heavily Democratic state, he is seen as popular with the public and has been given high marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zuckerman, a 48-year-old farmer from Hinesburg, campaigned on promises to do more for to advance progressive causes such as saying wealthy people should pay more in taxes and Vermont should do more to combat climate change.

___

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu defeated state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes on Tuesday to win a third, two-year term.

