The Latest: Positives from Brazil chief justice inauguration

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s Supreme Court is suggesting attendees at last week’s inauguration of its chief justice be tested after six others confirmed they have the coronavirus.

The list includes newly inaugurated Chief Justice Luiz Fux, Lower House Speaker Rodrigo Maia, Prosecutor General Augusto Aras, the head of another high court and two justices of another tribunal.

Brazil’s top court says its ceremonial team “is in contact with guests who were present at the ceremony to warn them about the importance of seeking medical service in case they have been exposed in any way, including at other events.”

Only 20% of the seats at the ceremony in Brasilia were occupied on Sept. 10. Face masks were required and all guests had their temperatures taken before entry, according to the court’s statement.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch justice minister will be fined for breaches of social distancing rules at his recent wedding.

Public prosecutors say Ferd Grapperhaus will be fined 390 euros ($460) for the breaches at his Aug. 22 wedding in the upscale town of Bloemendaal. Photos taken of wedding guests gathered outside showed that some were not adhering to the government’s required 1.5-meter (5 foot) social distancing rules.

The photos were an embarrassment for the Dutch government and Grapperhaus, who is the minister responsible for making sure coronavirus measures are enforced.

The announcement of the fine came amid rising coronavirus infection numbers in the Netherlands.

MADRID — A line of tents has been installed at the gates of a Madrid military hospital four months after similar structures for triaging patients were taken down.

Spain’s Defence Ministry, which manages the Gómez Ulla military hospital, says the tents are currently empty, installed protectively ahead of the second wave taking hold on the Spanish capital.

Madrid has a rate of transmission six times higher than the national average.

Officials are expected to announce measures to slow down the outbreaks. That might include localized lockdowns or other “restrictions on mobility” centred in the city’s hardest-hit areas, which are also the poorest and more densely populated.

Spain on Thursday added more than 11,000 new infections and 162 confirmed deaths.

The totals are 625,000 cases and at least 30,400 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The president of Providence College announced the school will move to remote-only learning for at least two weeks after a surge of coronavirus cases among students.

More than 80 students tested positive in just two days, the private Catholic university’s president, Rev. Kenneth Sicard, wrote in a message to the community. The school has 106 positive student cases among about 4,800 students.

Students who live off campus cannot leave their apartments, and students who live on campus will be tested and can’t leave campus, he said. Students who violate the rules face suspensions.

Sicard says if things get worse, the campus may be shut down for the semester.

BRUSSELS — The EU Commission has finalized a deal with Sanofi and GSK allowing its 27 member states to buy up to 300 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s the second contract signed by the bloc’s executive arm after a first agreement was reached last month with AstraZeneca for up to 400 million doses.

“With several countries in Europe experiencing new outbreaks after the summer period, a safe and effective vaccine is more instrumental than ever to overcome this pandemic and its devastating effects on our economies and societies,” said Stella Kyriakides, the Commissioner for health.

