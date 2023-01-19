[Latest] Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.12 Billion by 2030 at a 7.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.41 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 7.12 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Fusion Implants, Orthomed, B. Braun Vet Care, Biomedtrix, KYON Pharma, DePuySynthes, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Jan. 19, 2023 -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Tibial Plateau Levelling Osteotomy, Advanced Locking Plate System, Total Knee Replacement Implants, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.41 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2022and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.12 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market: Overview

After the COVID-19 pandemic, veterinary orthopedic implants are again witnessing a very high growth globally. Advances in veterinary implants and surgery are likely to be witnessed in the post-COVID world. As an example, the developments in imaging technologies are most probably to reduce the complexities involved in the animal diagnosis. Commercially, the rise in the pet population and the desire to maintain good health consistently are expected to propel market growth in the coming years. The emergence of speciality surgical facilities and the wider use of stainless steel for veterinary orthopedic implants is projected to have a significant impact on market developments.

Growth Factors

Increase in concern for the well-being of animals and pets

The veterinary orthopedic implants Market is propelled by the rising demand for animal shelters and growing concern for the well-being of animals and pets. On the other hand, there are plenty of professional opportunities for students completing veterinary curriculum & courses. Growth in medical technology for animal surgery and implants is projected to have a significant influence on the market growth.

An increase in imaging services for animal diagnosis is one of the notable factors. Besides, an increasing number of pet owners of dogs and cats is witnessed all across the globe. Also, the high spending on comfort for pets is projected to enlarge the market demand for orthopedics implants. On contrary, the growing cases of osteoarthritis in animals, especially dogs are anticipated to fuel market growth in the coming years. Commercially, the rolling out of the latest products through mergers, and collaborations is helping the market developments.

Segmental Overview

The veterinary orthopedic implants market is categorized into component and end-user. By component, the total knee replacement market was estimated to be the largest segment in the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market and is expected to be the largest segment throughout 2022-2030. A rising number of knee replacement surgeries in pets is expected to contribute to the segment’s growth. Also, the use of the latest technology is supporting the growth of this segment. By end-user, the clinic’s segment is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The increase in medical visits for routine check-ups is accelerating the growth of the market.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region to dominate the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the global veterinary orthopedic implants market. The region possesses numerous veterinary clinics for animals and pets that hold accountability for the well-being of these animals. Additionally, the presence of qualified veterinaries and the availability of low-cost treatments are major factors in regional growth. Overall, the rise in startup culture for animal welfare, NGO support, and availability of a robust medical infrastructure are some of the growth factors pumping the Asia Pacific market growth.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 5.41 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2030

USD 7.12 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

7.9% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Prominent Players

Fusion Implants, Orthomed, B. Braun Vet Care, Biomedtrix, KYON Pharma, DePuySynthes, and Others

Key Segment

By Product, End-User, and Region

Report Coverage

Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis of the veterinary orthopedic implants market also involves a separate section dedicated to major players operating in the market. Our analysts offer an understanding of the financial statements of all the key participants, together with their product portfolio and SWOT analysis. Moreover, the report also offers a competitive landscape chapter, including strategic key development, market share, as well as global market ranking analysis of the players mentioned. Additionally, we offer our clients with leverage to modify the list of players mentioned in our report as a part of our free customization.

Some of the prominent players in the orthopedic implants market are

  • Fusion Implants

  • Orthomed

  • B. Braun Vet Care

  • Biomedtrix

  • KYON Pharma

  • DePuySynthes

  • Others

The global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

  • Tibial Plateau Levelling Osteotomy

  • Advanced Locking Plate System

  • Total Knee Replacement Implants

  • Others

By End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

By Geography

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • India

  • Singapore

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Africa

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Africa

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market forward?

  • What are the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

  • The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

  • The “North America” region will lead the global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

This Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

  • Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Veterinary Orthopedic Implants? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

  • Who Are the Global Key Players in This Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

  • What Was the Global Market Status of the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market?

  • What Is the Current Market Status of the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

  • What Are Projections of the Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

  • What Is Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

  • What Is Economic Impact On Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

  • What Are Market Dynamics of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

  • What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Report

  • Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

  • Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

  • This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

  • Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

  • The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

  • Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

  • The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

  • Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

  • The study provides a thorough overview of the global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

  • Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

  • Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market analysis.

  • The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

  • According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

  • For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

  • Participants and stakeholders worldwide Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants industry.

  • Managers in the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market.

  • Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Veterinary Orthopedic Implants products' market trends.

  • Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

