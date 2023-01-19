[Latest] Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.12 Billion by 2030 at a 7.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.41 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 7.12 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Fusion Implants, Orthomed, B. Braun Vet Care, Biomedtrix, KYON Pharma, DePuySynthes, and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.41 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2022and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.12 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market: Overview

After the COVID-19 pandemic, veterinary orthopedic implants are again witnessing a very high growth globally. Advances in veterinary implants and surgery are likely to be witnessed in the post-COVID world. As an example, the developments in imaging technologies are most probably to reduce the complexities involved in the animal diagnosis. Commercially, the rise in the pet population and the desire to maintain good health consistently are expected to propel market growth in the coming years. The emergence of speciality surgical facilities and the wider use of stainless steel for veterinary orthopedic implants is projected to have a significant impact on market developments.

Growth Factors

Increase in concern for the well-being of animals and pets

The veterinary orthopedic implants Market is propelled by the rising demand for animal shelters and growing concern for the well-being of animals and pets. On the other hand, there are plenty of professional opportunities for students completing veterinary curriculum & courses. Growth in medical technology for animal surgery and implants is projected to have a significant influence on the market growth.

An increase in imaging services for animal diagnosis is one of the notable factors. Besides, an increasing number of pet owners of dogs and cats is witnessed all across the globe. Also, the high spending on comfort for pets is projected to enlarge the market demand for orthopedics implants. On contrary, the growing cases of osteoarthritis in animals, especially dogs are anticipated to fuel market growth in the coming years. Commercially, the rolling out of the latest products through mergers, and collaborations is helping the market developments.

Segmental Overview

The veterinary orthopedic implants market is categorized into component and end-user. By component, the total knee replacement market was estimated to be the largest segment in the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market and is expected to be the largest segment throughout 2022-2030. A rising number of knee replacement surgeries in pets is expected to contribute to the segment’s growth. Also, the use of the latest technology is supporting the growth of this segment. By end-user, the clinic’s segment is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The increase in medical visits for routine check-ups is accelerating the growth of the market.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region to dominate the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the global veterinary orthopedic implants market. The region possesses numerous veterinary clinics for animals and pets that hold accountability for the well-being of these animals. Additionally, the presence of qualified veterinaries and the availability of low-cost treatments are major factors in regional growth. Overall, the rise in startup culture for animal welfare, NGO support, and availability of a robust medical infrastructure are some of the growth factors pumping the Asia Pacific market growth.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.41 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.12 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Fusion Implants, Orthomed, B. Braun Vet Care, Biomedtrix, KYON Pharma, DePuySynthes, and Others Key Segment By Product, End-User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Explore Purchase Options

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis of the veterinary orthopedic implants market also involves a separate section dedicated to major players operating in the market. Our analysts offer an understanding of the financial statements of all the key participants, together with their product portfolio and SWOT analysis. Moreover, the report also offers a competitive landscape chapter, including strategic key development, market share, as well as global market ranking analysis of the players mentioned. Additionally, we offer our clients with leverage to modify the list of players mentioned in our report as a part of our free customization.

Some of the prominent players in the orthopedic implants market are

Fusion Implants

Orthomed

B. Braun Vet Care

Biomedtrix

KYON Pharma

DePuySynthes

Others

The global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Tibial Plateau Levelling Osteotomy

Advanced Locking Plate System

Total Knee Replacement Implants

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market forward?

What are the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

The “North America” region will lead the global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

