[Latest] Global Thin Film Solar Market Size/Share Worth 25.7 Billion by 2030 at a 10% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Thin Film Solar Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 25.7 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are First Solar, Solar Frontier, Sharp Thin Film, MiaSole, NexPower, Station, Calyx, Kaneka Solartech, Bangkok Solar, Wurth Solar, Global Solar Energy, Hanergy, ENN Energy Holdings, Topray Solar, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Global Thin Film Solar Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Thin-film Silicon, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, Microcrystalline Tandem Cells, Thin-film Polycrystalline Silicon, Others), By Installation (On-grid, Off-grid), By End-Use/Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Thin Film Solar Market share & share was valued at approximately USD 12.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 25.7 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Thin film solar panels are the newly emerged solar PV panels created by overlapping multiple thin silicone layers. The thin-film layer thickness is barely a few nanometers which would be 20 times lighter than the c-Si wafers. The thin-film semiconductors are embedded in glass, metal, or plastic. These are highly flexible, economically feasible, and lightweight semiconductors for electricity generation. In addition, thin-film solar panels are more convenient than traditional ones as they ensure carbon footprint reduction and easy installation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

In the coming years, the thin film solar market is expected to grow at a large scale due to several factors like high electricity demand, increased solar PV capacity, rapid declination of solar prices, usage of renewable energy sources, and technological advancements related to thin-film solar cells. These factors drive the growth of the market. In addition, thin-film solar cells are much more efficient than conventional PV cells due to their lightweight property and easy installation process. This can be the leading factor that drives the adoption of solar-thin film technology.

Restraints

Other alternatives may have more potential due to the complicated configuration of numerous materials in solar thin-film technology, associated with the low output of some solar panels, which may hinder the market's growth. In addition, using some toxic materials, such as cadmium, may be associated with certain risks during operation, maintenance, and disposal.

Opportunities

The upcoming future is expected to witness a considerable contribution of thin-film solar technology for electricity generation due to the rise in demand for the usage of renewable sources of Energy. The thin-film solar cells are made by accumulating thin silicone layers, which are much more feasible and convenient than the conventional PV technique. In addition, the installation cost of thin-film solar is comparatively lower, which can drive market growth during the forecast period. In the upcoming years, thin-film solar panels will likely be implemented in the residential sector. Several entrepreneurs in solar thin-film tend to invest in multiple R&D projects to enhance their product portfolios.

Challenges

Although the thin film solar market is expected to grow in the upcoming years, the high installation cost and introduction of third-generation solar panels may be challenging for market growth. Some major challenging factors include the standardization of the equipment for developing CIGR absorber films, improvisation in the processing, adjusting installation cost, and construction of thinner layers. In addition, the CdTe solar cells are efficient in working in low lights but are claimed to lose their efficiency in a short time, which is also a challenging aspect for market growth.

Report Highlights

Based on type, the cadmium telluride segment is the leading and expected to make the most significant contribution to the thin film solar market. Cadmium telluride solar cells are the latest inventions in the solar market. They can absorb maximum light and have an efficient electricity production capacity. The other attributing factors include its intoxicated nature, lower manufacture, and maintenance cost.

Based on application, the utility segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021 and continues to expand in the forecasting period. This can be attributed to the rise in clean energy demand, leading to rapid urbanization and reducing GHG emissions. In addition, the increased demand for renewable resources for electricity has led to their growth in the utility sector.

Regional Snapshots

The Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is predicted to be in the dominant state during the forecast period due to the high demand and the rise in public and private investments in the Asia-Pacific region, driving the market's growth. India and China are the major countries for industrial developments that drive market growth. In addition, the reduced cost per unit generation has also resulted in the penetration of solar power across residential regions.

In 2021, China nearly dominated the regional market due to government initiatives to reduce the use of fossil fuels and carbon emissions. The Chinese government has announced that by 2030, there will be an increment in market share to increase solar power capacity. The increase in demand for solar power in the upcoming years will uplift the thin film solar market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 12.2 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2030

USD 25.7 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

10% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Prominent Players

First Solar, Solar Frontier, Sharp Thin Film, MiaSole, NexPower, Station, Calyx, Kaneka Solartech, Bangkok Solar, Wurth Solar, Global Solar Energy, Hanergy, ENN Energy Holdings, Topray Solar, and Others

Key Segment

By Type, Installation, End-Use/Application, and Region

Report Coverage

Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Key Players

Various companies play a significant role in developing the thin film solar market globally due to the high consumer base and demand for sustainable development. These companies focus on organic growth strategies, including product launches, approvals, patents, etc.

  • First Solar

  • Solar Frontier

  • Sharp Thin Film

  • MiaSole

  • NexPower

  • Station

  • Calyx

  • Kaneka Solartech

  • Bangkok Solar

  • Wurth Solar

  • Global Solar Energy

  • Hanergy

  • ENN Energy Holdings

  • Topiary Solar

Impact of covid-19 on the Solar thin-film market


The covid-19 period harmed industrial development, restricted mobility and the unavailability of manforce and raw materials, and halted the construction process. However, the pandemic significantly impacted the thin-film solar market on a global scale.

Recent Development in Thin Film Solar Market

  • In July 2018, Avancis announced to re-initiate the CGS solar thin-film construction facility to support the government initiative for the increased use of renewable resources for power generation.

Segments covered in the report

By Type

  • Cadmium Telluride

  • Amorphous Thin-film Silico

  • Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

  • Microcrystalline Tandem Cells

  • Thin-film Polycrystalline Silicon

  • Other

By Installation

  • On-grid

  • Off-grid

By End-Use/Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Utility

Based on Geography

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Egypt

  • Kuwait

  • South Africa

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

