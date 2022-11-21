[Latest] Global Green Hydrogen Market Size/Share Worth USD 90 Billion by 2030 at a 55% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis)

Custom Market Insights
·14 min read
Custom Market Insights
Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Green Hydrogen Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 55% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Siemens Energy AG, ITM Power PLC, Reliance Industries Limited, Air Products and Chemicals. Inc, Linde plc, SGH2 Energy, Ballard Power Systems, Air Liquide, SRI Energy Inc, Green Hydrogen Systems, Nel ASA, Iberdrola S.A, Plug Power Inc, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Green Hydrogen Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer), By Application (Transportation, Power Generation, Others), By Distribution Channel (Cargo, Pipeline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Green Hydrogen Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 90 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 55% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

CMIs research report offers a 360-degree view of the Green Hydrogen market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Green Hydrogen market.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Hydrogen Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20867

Green Hydrogen Market: Overview

Green hydrogen is produced exclusively from sustainable resources. Grey hydrogen, which makes up 95% of the market and is produced by steam-forming natural gas, has substantially less CO2 than green hydrogen.

Using green hydrogen as a bridge, the green electricity or power can be transformed into transportation fuel or used as a feedstock in industrial applications. For example, market participants will be able to incorporate wind energy into the fuel tank of a container ship thanks to green hydrogen and its derivative fuels, such as green ammonia. The decarbonization capability of renewable energy sources could thus be significantly increased by hydrogen.

(A free sample of the Green Hydrogen report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis 

  • Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Green Hydrogen report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)


Request Customized Copy of Green Hydrogen Market Report https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=20867

Growth Factors

The demand for green hydrogen has increased significantly in recent years due to its capacity to reduce carbon emissions. It also aids in meeting the growing needs of the world. Its use is anticipated to increase because it is a long-term energy source. As more people become aware of the advantages of using hydrogen as an energy carrier, the global market for green hydrogen is anticipated to grow. Additionally, the business is driven by a rise in environmental concerns, emphasizing the necessity of producing clean energy to cut emissions.

Additionally, as the use of nuclear and green hydrogen fuels rises, the green hydrogen industry is expanding. However, the primary factors restricting the expansion of the hydrogen industry are the initial investment necessary to build up the infrastructure and the prohibitive maintenance expenses.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the Green Hydrogen market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Green Hydrogen market forward?

  • What are the Green Hydrogen Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the Green Hydrogen Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Green Hydrogen market sample report and company profiles?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Hydrogen Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-hydrogen-market/

Segmental Overview

The market for Green Hydrogen is segmented into technology, application, and distribution channel. Based on technology, Alkaline electrolyzers accounted for the most significant revenue share of over 60% in 2021 since they are the conventional electrolyzer technology used in green hydrogen projects. The alkaline electrolyzer has a more extended operating period than PEM electrolyzers and uses sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide as its electrolyte. In contrast to PEM electrolyzers, which operate at temperatures between 70 and 90 degrees Celsius, alkaline electrolyzers have lower power and current densities and a more comprehensive operating temperature range of 100 to 105 degrees Celsius. Alkaline electrolyzes are also anticipated to rise in popularity since they are more readily available and less expensive than PEM electrolyzers.

In terms of revenue, the pipeline sector held around 60% of the global market for green hydrogen in 2021. Transporting green hydrogen is possible in various ways, including as a gas in high-pressure containers, a liquid in thermally insulated containers, a processed form such as methanol or ammonia, or a chemical carrier medium.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the Green Hydrogen report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-hydrogen-market/

Regional Overview

Due to large expenditures made by European economies in the pursuit of an energy transition toward a clean hydrogen-based economy over the ensuing years, Europe accounted for a sizable revenue share in 2021. For instance, the U.K. government revealed a USD 14.8 billion investment plan in August 2019 for a project that is anticipated to utilize 4 GW of offshore wind to produce green hydrogen by 2030.

Due to the adoption of clean energy policies, North America is predicted to see a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, with the U.S. and Canada gradually growing the green hydrogen industry. California currently controls most of the U.S. market thanks to aggressive decarbonization goals like eliminating gas or diesel-powered public transportation by 2040.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.8 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2030

USD 90 Billion

Market Size in 2022

USD 11.6 billion

CAGR Growth Rate

55% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Prominent Players

Siemens Energy AG, ITM Power PLC, Reliance Industries Limited, Air Products and Chemicals. Inc, Linde plc, SGH2 Energy, Ballard Power Systems, Air Liquide, SRI Energy Inc, Green Hydrogen Systems, Nel ASA, Iberdrola S.A, Plug Power Inc, and Others

Key Segment

By Technology, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Report Coverage

Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Buying Options

Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape

In the Green Hydrogen market, there is a great rivalry to lower manufacturing costs, create innovative process technology, expand, and promote the consumption of green hydrogen in end-use sectors. Therefore, the leading market players seek to enhance their market shares by applying various tactics in response to such changes in the industry.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazines, Case Studies, Research Papers or Media? 

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Green Hydrogen Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer), By Application (Transportation, Power Generation, Others), By Distribution Channel (Cargo, Pipeline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-hydrogen-market/


Recent Developments

2022: According to an estimate by Ashok Leyland Ltd, commercially viable hydrogen-powered trucks and buses will become a self-sufficient green option within the next five years. The decision will lower the tax on green hydrogen, which could assist in eliminating import content. In addition, the availability of green hydrogen along long-haul corridors may benefit producers of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

2022: The most significant global PE firm, KKR, has disclosed plans to invest USD 450 million in Hero Future Energies. The investment will help HFE in its attempts to increase its capacity and capabilities for renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and green hydrogen.

Spectacular Deals

  • Comprehensive coverage

  • Maximum number of market tables and figures

  • Subscription-based option offered

  • Best price guarantee

  • Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

  • Free post-sale service assistance.

  • Service guarantees are available.

  • A report in Microsoft Power BI

  • Personalized market brief by author.

  • PDF, Excel and PowerPoint.

  • Can be accessible by unlimited users.

  • 30% discount on your next purchase.

  • Permission to print the report.

  • Dedicated account manager.

  • Service guarantees are available.

Browse More Energy And Power Related Reports: 

Water Recycle and Reuse Market: Water Recycle and Reuse Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Chemical Treatment and Disinfection Technologies, Membrane Filtration Technologies, Conventional Treatment and Recycling Techniques), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Renewable Energy Certificate Market: Renewable Energy Certificate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Energy Type (Solar power energy , Wind power energy, Hydro-electric power energy, Gas power energy), By Capacity (0-1,000 KWH, 1,100-5000 KWH, 5000+ KW), By End-Use (Compliance, Voluntary), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Smart Electric Meter Market: Smart Electric Meter Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (AMI, RF, PLC, Cellular, AMR), By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market: Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Supply (Less than 11 kW, More than 50 kW, 11 kW to 50 kW), By Type (Dynamic, Static), By Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads, Power Control Units, Battery Management Systems), By Technology (Capacitive Wireless EV Charging Systems, Permanent Magnet Gear Wireless EV Charging Systems, Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems, Resonant Inductive Wireless EV Charging Systems), By Propulsion (BEV, PHEV), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Lead Acid Battery Market: Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (SSL Lead Acid Battery, Stationary Lead Acid Battery, Motive Lead Acid Battery), By Application (Automotive, UPS, Electric Bikes, Transport Vehicles, Telecom, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Prominent Players

  • Siemens Energy AG

  • ITM Power PLC

  • Reliance Industries Limited

  • Air Products and Chemicals. Inc

  • Linde plc

  • SGH2 Energy

  • Ballard Power Systems

  • Air Liquide

  • SRI Energy Inc

  • Green Hydrogen Systems

  • Nel ASA

  • Iberdrola S.A

  • Plug Power Inc

The global Green Hydrogen market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

  • Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

  • Alkaline Electrolyzer

By Application

  • Transportation

  • Power Generation

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Cargo

  • Pipeline

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Hydrogen Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20867

On the basis of Geography

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Egypt

  • Kuwait

  • South Africa

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Hydrogen Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20867

This Green Hydrogen Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

  • Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Green Hydrogen? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

  • Who Are the Global Key Players in This Green Hydrogen Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

  • What Was the Global Market Status of the Green Hydrogen Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Green Hydrogen Market?

  • What Is the Current Market Status of the Green Hydrogen Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Green Hydrogen Market by Considering Applications and Types?

  • What Are Projections of the Global Green Hydrogen Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

  • What Is Green Hydrogen Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

  • What Is Economic Impact on Green Hydrogen Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

  • What Are the Market Dynamics of the Green Hydrogen Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

  • What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Green Hydrogen Industry?

Directly Purchase a copy of the Green Hydrogen report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-hydrogen-market/

Reasons to Purchase Green Hydrogen Market Report

  • Green Hydrogen Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative market analysis based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

  • Green Hydrogen Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

  • This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

  • Green Hydrogen Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

  • The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

  • Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

  • The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

  • Green Hydrogen Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Green Hydrogen Market https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-hydrogen-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

  • The study provides a thorough overview of the global Green Hydrogen market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

  • Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

  • Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Green Hydrogen market analysis.

  • The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Green Hydrogen market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

  • According to the component, application, and Industry Vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

  • For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

  • Participants and stakeholders worldwide Green Hydrogen market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Green Hydrogen Industry.

  • Managers in the Green Hydrogen sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Green Hydrogen market.

  • Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Green Hydrogen products' market trends.

  • Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/.
Follow Us on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/custommarketins
Follow Us on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:
 Joel John
 USA: +1 801-639-9061
 India: +91 20 46022736
 Email: support@custommarketinsights.com
 Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/
Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/
Blog: https://atozresearch.com/
Blog: https://technowalla.com/
Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Directly Purchase a copy of the Green Hydrogen report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/green-hydrogen-market/


Latest Stories

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar (1:45.82) and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.98) finished 18th a

  • Pollard, Cowboys romp to 40-3 road win over Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals — including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys (7-3

  • NHL best and worst: Matthew Tkachuk getting comfortable in Florida

    Matthew Tkachuk headlines this week's edition of the NHL's best and worst, topped off by a superstar performance against his former team.

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Duvernay-Tardif back with Jets after working on residency

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Doctor is back in — on the football field. Veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signed with the Jets' practice squad Friday, giving New York some depth on a unit hit hard by injuries this season. Duvernay-Tardif stepped away from football after spending the last two months of last season with the Jets so he could begin working on his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. “It's phenomenal,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Duvernay-Tardif balancing b

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • On and off the field, Manitobans playing key roles for Grey Cup weekend in Regina

    Even though Regina is hosting this year's CFL final, people from Manitoba are playing important roles during the Grey Cup festival that will culminate in Sunday's game. Amanda Smart, who is a part of a Vancouver-based production company called PRP, is one of the stage managers for Sunday's pre-game, halftime show and post-game shows. Smart, who now calls Winnipeg home but is originally from The Pas, in northern Manitoba, says her job is all about timing. While she'll have a great view on game da

  • No offense: Panthers and Mayfield struggle in loss to Ravens

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield had just absorbed another defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, and it wasn't any easier to take than when he used to play for Cleveland. Mayfield spent much of Sunday afternoon trying to avoid a variety of charging Ravens, and he wasn't often successful at it. Mayfield failed to get any help from the Panthers' running game, so he was forced to pass under duress for much of the game. The statistics — and the final score — bear out his f

  • Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes again, will start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility. Back at the building for the team's morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently. “I don’t stand for anything

  • Juancho Hernangomez on role with Raptors, FIFA World Cup

    Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez discusses his role on offence, comfort within Toronto's defence and ranks the teams he's rooting for in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a