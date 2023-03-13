[Latest] Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Size/Share Worth USD 148.63 Billion by 2030 at a 12.52% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 61.47 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 71.15 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 148.63 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.52% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Veolia, Centrica, EDF Renewables, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, GE and others.

Energy as a service market plays a key role in market-related aspects. It detects the numerous issues and concerns among the business competitors, as well as an in-depth analysis of the possibilities to enhance the existing and newly developed market growth.

Energy as a service has swiftly grown over the years and it provides various energy-related services and energy optimization solutions for different size businesses. It also helps to increase awareness among different energy sectors for better management and usage. Energy as a service is used in different types of other services.

Regional Snapshots

Based on the region, the energy as a service market is present across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America has dominated the global energy as a service market in the base year of 2021 and is expected to maintain its higher position in the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high demand for the construction of smart buildings and automation, as well as energy efficiency projects.

Based on revenue, the EaaS market across North America was valued at 27.49 billion, and the market value is expected to expand at its highest during the forecasting period. The major amount of market share is contributed by the US. The US commercial industries have adopted installing power projects for efficient energy storage to cut operational expenses.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The significant growth of the global energy as a service market can be attributed to multiple factors such as the increase in the adoption and usage of renewable energy resources, the continuous efforts of the builders in the construction of the energy generation while reducing the energy cost, rapid construction and installation of smart grids, increased energy efficiency activities, the multiple investments, and initiatives by the government. These factors drive the growth of global energy as a service market.

The commercial, industrial, and residential sectors require a continuous supply of electricity to meet their basic needs. The alternative power source for electricity generation has increased in these sectors, which led to the rapid growth of the energy as a service market.

Restraints

The heavy capital investments for the establishment of the advanced market grid can impede market growth. Wind and solar power account for a few contributions to global energy generation. A good amount of energy generation requires heavy investments to produce the optimum amount of energy. The government has to step in to invest in huge projects. Many times, the government pays a certain percentage of the total investment and the rest is left to the private sector or company for the investment. The lack of proper investment and the shortage in energy production can impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities

The rapid shift from the traditional transitional market to the advanced energy as a service model is initiated by the government and the key players provide ample opportunities for the growth of energy as a service market on a global scale.

Challenges

The energy as a service market has been greatly impacted by the global pandemic, which led to a steep decrease in energy production, due to the substantial decline in the commercial and industrial sectors. This has become a challenge for the global EaaS market to maintain its position.

Report Highlights

Based on service type, the energy supply and service segment dominated the market share in 2021 and is expected to lead the market in the forecasting period. This can be attributed to the rapid construction and transportation equipment that require heavy electricity consumption. The increase in population has led to a large consumer base.

Based on the end-user analysis, the commercial sector has dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The commercial sector involves the energy usage and optimization services provided by the EaaS, which helps the organization analyze the electricity consumption pattern.

Impact of COVID 19 on Energy as a Service market

The arrival of the pandemic has slowed the global EaaS market growth. The immediate commercial and industrial sectors created a negative impact on the market. However, the introduction of various schemes and policies by the government can help the market to cope with the damage and losses.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 61.47 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 148.63 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.52% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Veolia, Centrica, EDF Renewables, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, GE, and Others Key Segment By Service Type, End-User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent developments in Energy as a Service Market

In June 2021, Honeywell launched a battery energy storage system platform to help the customers to estimate battery usage and optimization, which led to the expansion of their product portfolio, and resulted in the growth of the company.

In December 2021, Johnson Controls has launched a one-stop shop for organizations to provide an efficient energy-relatsolutionsion, especially for companies that seek zero carbon emission and abundant use of renewable energy as a resource.

Segments covered in the report

Based On Service Type

Energy supply service

Energy optimization and efficiency service

Energy operational and maintenance service

Based On End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Based On Region

North America

THE US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Spain

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

The Asia Pacific

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

