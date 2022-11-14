[Latest] Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market Size/Share Worth USD 60.77 Billion by 2030 at a 26.48% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 13.45 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 60.77 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.48% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are NICE (Israel), Talkdesk (US), 8×8 (US), Cisco (US), Genesys (US), Five9 (US), Vonage (US), Avaya (US), and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Services, Solutions), By Deployment (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Organization (Large enterprises, Small and medium enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Government, Telecommunication and information technology, Travel and hospitality, Retail and consumer goods, Entertainment and media, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Cloud Based Contact Center Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 13.45 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 60.77 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 26.48% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

In recent years, cloud computing has been in great demand, expected to lead to market growth. Affordability, scalability, and flexibility are some factors that will help develop market growth. In addition, social media, mobile apps, voice, web chat, and video are the different types of channels used for customer communication, and transparent communication is enhanced due to the increased adoption of contact centers that use cloud-based systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

To handle customer relationships, there is an evolution in contact centers. Increased use of multi-function units for managing customer relationships will help grow the market. The outbound calls, as well as the inbound calls, are collected in the contact centers through modern technologies. There has been an increased use of emails, chats, and web inquiries. Organizations’ increased adoption of cloud technologies, social media, and analytics will help them achieve great results.

Business operations of various organizations are enhanced due to this technology, which shall promote market growth in the coming year. Increased use of the contact centers of virtual type or video calls will lead to the market’s growth.

Restraints

Much critical information is available online in the digital world. Much sensitive data is also stored, and cybercriminals target all this information. When it comes to the handling of all of this valuable information about the customers, organizations take great precautions. Even though organizations make great efforts, cyber-attacks are very common. Cloud cyber-attacks have increased in recent years, which shall be a major restraint in the Cloud based Contact Center market’s growth. Organizations have adopted robust solutions to enhance their security.


Opportunities

One of the best opportunities provided in the market is that of customer service. Most organizations have increased their focus on delivering great customer service. It helps in increasing the revenue for the organizations. When it comes to specific services or products, a good experience is provided to the consumers, which will play an extremely important role in the market’s growth. Improved customer feedback also offers great opportunities for the development of the market. Increased use of various technologies like artificial intelligence will also help the market’s growth.

Challenges

Increased use of cloud technologies in recent years for most modern businesses has made it a little difficult the operation the industry. Many organizations have adopted cloud-based platforms to have flawless and innovative customer experiences. Even though it provides many benefits like constant innovation, reduction in cost, flexibility, and integrated reporting, it still happens to be a risky and complex job.

Meeting the demands of consumers through various channels becomes extremely difficult and complicated. If an organization fails to give good service to a consumer, there has also been an increased risk of this failure being amplified. All these reasons will be the major challenges to the market’s growth.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the Cloud Based Contact Center market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Cloud Based Contact Center market forward?

  • What are the Cloud Based Contact Center Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the Cloud Based Contact Center Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Cloud Based Contact Center market sample report and company profiles?

Report Highlights

Based on the component, the solution segment is expected to have a larger market share in the coming years. The increased use of managed and professional services has increased, and the market is expected to grow well. In addition, increased IVR, CTI, and ACD will provide good opportunities for market growth.

Based on Deployment, the public segment is expected to have a larger market share in the coming year. As the cloud-based system is lower in cost, many vendors have adopted this model. In addition, maintenance services are also provided free of charge, which is a driving factor.

Based on Organization, large enterprises will have the maximum share in the coming years due to the increased use of advanced technologies. In addition, banking and financial institutions shall adopt cloud-based contact centers on a large scale due to the various benefits associated with their incorporation.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 13.45 billion

Projected Market Size in 2030

USD 60.77 billion

CAGR Growth Rate

26.48% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Prominent Players

NICE (Israel), Talkdesk (US), 8×8 (US), Cisco (US), Genesys (US), Five9 (US), Vonage (US), Avaya (US), and Others

Key Segment

By Component, Deployment, Organization, End User, and Region

Report Coverage

Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Recent Trends

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Buying Options

Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research. Buy Now

Regional Snapshots

The North American region is expected to grow well in the coming years. In terms of revenue, it had a market share of U.S. dollars 3.60 billion in the past, and it will continue to grow well in the coming years. Many vendors in the North American market provide innovative solutions, so the market is expected to grow.

The presence of the companies like Cisco, Microsoft, and Oracle will help grow the market. Investments have also increased to have better developmental and research activities in this region, which shall help the market’s growth in the coming years. In addition, increased use of cloud-based systems by various organizations will help enhance the business’s operations. Remote working has increased in recent years, and the market for cloud-based systems is expected to grow in the coming years due to this trend. The European market is also expected to grow in the coming years.

The Cloud-based Contact Center market is expected to grow well as there has been an increase in the use of cloud-based services. Adopting the advanced features in the contact centers will drive market growth in the European region. Increased use of cloud-based solutions in the Asia Pacific region will lead to the development of the market, especially for countries like India and China. There shall be increased adoption of these systems in Japan and South Korea. Digitization has played an extremely significant role in the growth of the Cloud Based Contact Center market.

Key Players 

  • NICE (Israel)

  • Talkdesk (U.S.)

  • 8×8 (U.S.)

  • Cisco (U.S.)

  • Genesys (U.S.)

  • Five9 (U.S.)

  • Vonage (U.S.)

  • Avaya (U.S.)

Recent Developments

  • During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, free access for three months was provided by Talkdesk for the organizations to continue their business. Free access would help the employees working from home accelerate their work with the help of Talkdesk Boost.

Segments covered in the report

By Component 

  • Services

  • Solutions

By Deployment

  • Private

  • Public

  • Hybrid

By Organization

  • Large enterprises

  • Small and medium enterprises

By End User

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Telecommunication and information technology

  • Travel and hospitality

  • Retail and consumer goods

  • Entertainment and media

  • Others

Browse the full “Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Services, Solutions), By Deployment (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Organization (Large enterprises, Small and medium enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Government, Telecommunication and information technology, Travel and hospitality, Retail and consumer goods, Entertainment and media, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cloud-based-contact-center-market/


On the basis of Geography

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Egypt

  • Kuwait

  • South Africa

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

