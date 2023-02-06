[Latest] Global Bioplastics Market Size/Share Worth USD 29.79 Billion by 2030 at a 17.56% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Bioplastics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 10.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 29.79 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.56% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC, CORBION N.V, DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, DOW INC, EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY, KURARAY CO. LTD, MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS, NOVAMONT S.P.A, PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED, FKUR KUNSTSTOFF GmbH, INNOVIA FILMS, NATUREWORKS LLC, Toray Industries, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Bioplastics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Application (Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture, Textile, Consumer Durables, Horticulture, and Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Bioplastics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 10.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 29.79 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17.56% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The bioplastic material is derived from renewable feedstock that includes feedstock, peat moss, prolactin acid, and others. It is an alternative to petroleum-based plastics and has the capacity to reduce 30-70% of carbon dioxide emissions. The production of bioplastic requires 65% less energy than conventional petroleum plastic.

Story continues

The global bioplastics market is evolving, and companies are now focusing more on strengthening and consolidating R&D activities; thereby, increasing production capacity. It has a wide range of applications in various end-use industries such as agriculture, textile, automotive, transportation, consumer goods, and others.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioplastics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16816





Regional Snapshots

The Europe region has captured to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2031. Owing to growing trends of using biodegradable plastic in the food packaging industry. In addition, the remarkable increase in the production of bioplastic has boosted market growth. For instance, according to an article published by European Bioplastics e.V.in the year April 2022, the European bioplastics in cooperation with the nova-Institute, global bioplastics production capacities are set to increase from around 2.42 million tonnes in 2021 to approximately 7.59 million tonnes in 2026.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the growing textile sector has increased the demand for bioplastic products. Furthermore, the growth of the bioplastics market is fueled by an increase in urbanization, improvement in the standard of living, an increase in the fashion consciousness among people, and the adoption of western culture has boosted the textile industry where biodegradable plastics are used extensively. This is projected to have a major impact on the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Factors such as changes in lifestyle, and busy schedules of people make them more inclined for purchasing ready-to-eat packaged food. Several manufacturers such as BASF SE, Toray Inc., Solvay Company and others are actively engaged in the manufacturing of bioplastics that are safe and inert for packaged food items.

Furthermore, consumers' rapid shift toward eco-friendly plastic products has boosted the market growth. For instance, bioplastics break down 60% or more within 180 days or less than traditional plastics. Moreover, the Increasing landfills and waste piles have emerged as serious environmental hazards and resulted in numerous adverse effects on the flora and fauna of the ecosystem. To overcome such problems the demand for biodegradable plastics is most preferred. This is anticipated to increase the growth of the bioplastics market during the forecast period.

(A free sample of the Bioplastics report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Bioplastics report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request Customized Sample Copy of Bioplastics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=16816

Restraints

However, biodegradable plastics' production cost is higher than traditional plastics, which may restrain the market growth. For instance, the production of cost of bio-based plastic is 20% to 100% higher than that of synthetic plastics. Furthermore, the lack of technological advancement and complicated polymerization processes has hindered market growth. In response to this, bio=-based plastics are in the development process and not yet commercialized across the globe which may act as one of the restraining factors for the growth of the bioplastic market.

Opportunities

The increasing demand for sustainable plastics from the packaging industry has escalated market growth. Biodegradable plastics are portraying the same properties as conventional plastic owns. In addition, the government initiation and investment in the plastic industry are escalating the growth of the global bioplastics market during the forecast period. In response to this, the market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing acceptance of bioplastics in key end-use industries such as packaging, textiles, consumer goods, automotive & transportation, and medical devices among others. These factors are anticipating increasing market growth; thus, creating remunerative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Challenges

Over the forecast period, rising prices of biodegradable plastics will change the preference of manufacturers. In addition, the lack of awareness about the benefits of biodegradable plastic in rural areas may hinder market growth. Stringent regulations related to packaging and waste management are required in rural countries. These all factors act as a challenging factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the Bioplastics market's size and its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Bioplastics market forward?

What are the Bioplastics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Bioplastics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Bioplastics market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Highlights

On the basis of type, the segment includes biodegradable and non-biodegradable. This is attributed to the fact that the proliferating demand from textile, agriculture, horticulture, packaging, and other end-use sector has escalated the market growth.

The biodegradable plastic comprises polylactic acid (PLA), starch, peat moss, PBAT, PBS, and others. Among them, polylactic acid holds the highest share in the biodegradable segment owing to the ease of availability and benefit associated with has contributed to the growth of the biodegradable segment. For instance, according to a report published by Greenpeace East Asia in the year December 2020, the global production capacity for bioplastics reached 2.11 million tonnes in 2019, of which 55.5% is biodegradable plastics, roughly 1.17 million tonnes. These factors are responsible for the growth of the bioplastics market .

On the basis of application, the segment includes packaging, automotive, agriculture, textile, consumer durables, horticulture, and others. The packaging segment is expected to proliferate during the forecast period 2022-2031. Furthermore, the rise in population, improvement in the standard of living, and the busy schedule of people have made them become more linear towards purchasing ready-to-eat packaged food due to such factors the demand for bioplastic has increased in the packaging industry. In response to this, bioplastics are predominantly utilized in the manufacturing of bottles, jars, Containers and others.

Request Customized Copy of Bioplastics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.35 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 29.79 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 17.56% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players BASF SE, BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC, CORBION N.V, DANIMER SCIENTIFIC, DOW INC, EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY, KURARAY CO. LTD, MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS, NOVAMONT S.P.A, PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED, FKUR KUNSTSTOFF GmbH, INNOVIA FILMS, NATUREWORKS LLC, Toray Industries, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Development:

Nature Works has entered into a strategic partnership with IMA Coffee, which is a market leader in coffee handling processing and packaging. This strategic partnership has enhanced the market reach for high-performing compostable K-cup in North America during April 2021.

Key Market Players in the Bioplastics Market

BASF SE

BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC

CORBION N.V

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC

DOW INC

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

KURARAY CO. LTD

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS

NOVAMONT S.P.A

PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED

FKUR KUNSTSTOFF GmbH

INNOVIA FILMS

NATUREWORKS LLC

Toray Industries

Others

Request Customized Sample Copy of Bioplastics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Products & Software, (Instruments, Consumable, LIMS), By Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), By End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/





Segments covered in the report

By Type

Bio-degradable PLA PBAT PBS PHA Starch blend Others

Non-Biodegradable PE PET PA PP PEF PTT Other



By Application

Packaging

Automotive

Agriculture

Textile

Consumer Durables

Horticulture

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioplastics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioplastics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Hyaluronic Acid Market : Hyaluronic Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical), By Application (Pharmaceutical API, Aesthetics, Osteoarthritis, Cosmetics, Ophthalmology, Dietary Supplements), By End-users (Pharmaceuticals Industry, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Dermatology Clinics, Food Industry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Ferulic Acid Market : Ferulic Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Natural, Synthesis), By Application (Pharmaceuticals Intermediates, Cosmetics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Argan Oil Market : Argan Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Concentrate, Blend, Absolute), By Application (Medical, Personal care & Cosmetics, Aromatherapy, Cleaning and Home, Food, Others), By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Bio-butanol Market : Bio-butanol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Raw Material (Cereal Crops, Sugarcane Bagasse, Waste Biomass, Others), By Application (Acrylates, Acetates, Glycol Ethers, Solvents, Plasticizers), By End User (Automotive, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Building and construction, Oil & Gas, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Nano Metal Oxide Market : Nano Metal Oxide Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Aluminium oxide, Titanium dioxide, Copper oxide, Magnesium oxide, Zinc oxide, Others), By End User (Building and construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Optics & electronics, Ceramic & glass, Personal care, Paints & coatings, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

This Bioplastics Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Bioplastics? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Bioplastics Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Bioplastics Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Bioplastics Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Bioplastics Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of the Bioplastics Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Bioplastics Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Bioplastics Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Bioplastics Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Bioplastics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Bioplastics Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Bioplastics Market Report

Bioplastics Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Bioplastics Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Bioplastics Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Bioplastics Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioplastics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Bioplastics market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Bioplastics market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Bioplastics market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Bioplastics market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Bioplastics industry.

Managers in the Bioplastics sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Bioplastics market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Bioplastics products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/



