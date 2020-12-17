The Latest: Australia looks for source of COVID-19 cluster

·13 min read

SYDNEY, Australia — Authorities are searching for the source of an emerging COVID-19 cluster in Sydney’s northern coastal suburbs.

Australia’s largest city had gone 12 consecutive days without community transmission until Wednesday when a driver who transported international air crews in a van to and from Sydney Airport tested positive.

By Thursday, six people had been infected with the virus though community transmission in Sydney, as well as six returned travellers who had been infected overseas and tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

The new infections include a woman who works at the Pittwater Palms aged care home, which has since been closed to visitors.

A drummer in a band that had played in several clubs around Sydney in recent days had also been infected.

New South Wales state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has urged people who attended the Avalon Beach R.S.L. Club on Dec. 11, Penrith R.S.L. Club on Dec. 13, and the Kirribilli Club on Dec. 14 to be tested for the virus and to self-isolate. R.S.L. stands for Returned and Services League which is a veterans’ group.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

A health worker in Alaska suffered a severe allergic reaction after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors already knew to be on the lookout after Britain reported two similar cases last week of the vaccine made by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

U.S. health officials have given the OK to another rapid coronavirus test that people can use at home with results in 20 minutes. Abbott Laboratories says the FDA authorized home use of the $25 test sold through an app. It plans to ship 30 million tests in the U.S. over the first three months of 2021.

— Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry

— First coronavirus vaccinations underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus has killed upwards of 110,000 people.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

COLUMBIA S.C. — U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson is the latest member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation to test positive for the coronavirus, announcing his test result Wednesday just hours after speaking on the U.S. House floor.

The Republican said in a statement late Wednesday that he tested positive earlier in the day, adding, “I feel fine and do not have any symptoms.”

The 73-year-old Wilson said he would quarantine “through the Christmas holiday.”

Wilson was at the U.S. House on Wednesday, when he wore a face mask as he delivered a floor speech lauding President Donald Trump “for his efforts to bring a vaccine to the United States faster than any other vaccine in history.”

Wilson’s office did not immediately respond to a message regarding other elements of the congressman’s recent schedule.

Elected to a 10th term in November, Wilson is the third of South Carolina’s seven-member U.S. House delegation to contract COVID-19.

___

SEATTLE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is loosening school reopening guidelines amid a resurging coronavirus pandemic and pleading with reluctant teachers to return to the classroom, particularly those tasked with educating the youngest and neediest students.

Inslee, a Democrat, on Wednesday unveiled the state’s latest reopening standards, which urge schools to begin phasing in in-person learning no matter what the community COVID-19 infection rates are, and to resist reverting back to remote learning should transmissions further increase.

That’s a stark departure for the Democratic administration, which has until now taken a more cautious approach.

The ultimate decision on how and when to reopen schools is up to individual districts. Washington state saw the nation’s first confirmed virus case in late January.

The governor on April 6 issued an emergency order to keep schools across the state closed through the end of the school year, and in the fall, pushed most schools to remain online-only.

___

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of control in the greater capital area.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday said the COVID-19 death toll was now at 634 after 22 patients died in the past 24 hours, the deadliest day since the emergence of the pandemic. Among 12,209 active patients, 242 are in serious or critical condition.

Nearly 800 of the 1,014 new cases were reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health officials have raised alarm about a looming shortage in hospital capacities.

Thursday was the 40th consecutive day of triple digit daily jumps, which brought the national caseload to 46,453. The country reported 1,078 new cases on Wednesday, its largest daily increase.

The viral resurgence came after months of pandemic fatigue, complacency and government efforts to breathe life into a sluggish economy.

Officials are now mulling whether to raise social distancing restriction to maximum levels, which could possibly include bans on gatherings of more than 10 people, shutting tens of thousands of businesses deemed non-essential and requiring companies to have more employees work from home.

___

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - As Indiana’s front-line health care workers begin receiving the state’s first shots of Pfizer’s vaccine against the coronavirus, uncertainties remain about future numbers of incoming doses and who should be inoculated next.

Indiana’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said Wednesday that five Indiana hospitals have received doses. Weaver says that so far 46,000 of the state’s more than 400,000 eligible health care workers have registered for an appointment to get their first shot.

Weaver says state health officials are considering individuals’ risks of spreading the virus and how bad their symptoms could be as they decide the next distribution lineup.

___

OLYMPIA, Washington — Coronavirus infections remain rampant, but health officials in Washington state said Wednesday they’re seeing some encouraging signs in recent data, just as front-line workers begin receiving vaccinations.

Health Department Secretary Dr. John Wiesman and Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state health officer, said new cases and hospitalizations appear to be flattening a bit. However, they warned people to remain vigilant and to remain home for the holidays, because another surge on top of current case levels could swamp hospital capacity.

The state has not seen a jump in cases related to Thanksgiving gatherings. Lofy noted that hospital bed occupancy has even started falling in southwest Washington, but case numbers in the central part of the state have been more troubling.

Overall, just under 13% of the state’s acute-care beds are occupied by COVID patients; officials would prefer to see that number below 10%.

___

O’FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday lauded the rollout of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, but it appears the second-week supply will be thousands of doses smaller than anticipated.

Missouri received about 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and vaccinations of frontline health care workers began Monday. The state initially said it would get another 63,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, as well as 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine if that version receives federal clearance.

State health director Dr. Randall Williams said it now appears that Missouri’s next batch of the Pfizer vaccine will be 25% to 30% less than anticipated. He said the variance was “not unanticipated” given the vast rollout nationwide, but he’s still trying to determine from federal officials what changed.

Meanwhile, Parson, in response to a question at a news conference, seemed to indicate he wasn’t sure if he would get vaccinated, but his spokeswoman later clarified that he planned to do so.

Parson and his wife are among the 353,038 Missourians who have contracted the virus. Both were diagnosed in September, and neither required hospitalization.

“You know, I’ve had COVID-19 so I think my personal view would be I would want to make sure a lot of other people got it (the vaccine) before I have it,” Parson said. But as for himself, he added, “We’ll make that decision as we move forward as it comes more available.” It wasn’t clear if he meant he wanted more information about the value of a COVID-19 survivor getting vaccinated.

Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, later said in an email that Parson “has full intentions of getting the COVID vaccine. Since he has already had COVID, however, he will wait until his age group is eligible to receive the vaccine according to the phases of Missouri’s vaccine plan.” Parson is 65.

___

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans bars won’t have to send patrons onto the street because city residents have heeded warnings the city might have to tighten coronavirus pandemic restrictions, city officials said Wednesday.

Numbers remain higher than they were six weeks ago and are still higher than officials would like, but don’t “cross the threshold that would close our bars to indoor seating,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, head of the city health department.

“In no way are we out of the woods at all,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during a livestreamed news conference with Avegno. However, she said, the percentage of positive tests — which had hit 5.2% — has fallen back below 5%.

Under Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide order, bars can have indoor seating only in parishes where the percentage of positive tests is below 5%.

Over the past week, Cantrell said, the figure was 4.7%.

___

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministry’s daily bulletin.

The total remains the world’s third highest, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The ministry also reported 936 deaths from the disease. Neither its newly reported deaths nor cases included data from Sao Paulo state, Brazil’s most populous and where the toll has been heaviest. In a text message, the health ministry cited “technical problems,” without elaborating.

The number of cases and deaths in Latin America’s largest nation has rebounded since local leaders eased restrictions and pandemic fatigue set in.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently undermined quarantine measures and downplayed the virus’ severity, said at a public event last week that Brazil is at “the tail end of the pandemic.”

___

ATLANTA — A record number of people were in hospitals Wednesday in Georgia with confirmed COVID-19 infections, another signal that infections are now more widespread than at the previous summer peak, as public health authorities sought to raise the alarm that the coronavirus is spreading unabated across the state.

In Atlanta, COVID Survivors for Change set out 1,000 chairs near the state capitol in a cold rain to remember the people who have died in Georgia from the respiratory illness. That number rose Wednesday to 10,228 confirmed and suspected deaths.

“I caught COVID-19 back on March,” Marjorie Roberts said at the ceremony. “My first day of symptoms was March 26. Now, nine months later I’m still feeling the remnants. I also lost one of my lifelong friends to COVID-19. I didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye. He died in a hospital all by himself. All alone.”

The state Department of Public Health, in a weekly report, warned about the continuing spread of infections. As of Wednesday, confirmed and suspected infections had averaged more than 6,100 over the previous week.

“They reflect our highest case numbers ever, and are not decreasing or levelling off day to day,” the department said.

—-

JUNEAU, Alaska — Health officials in Alaska reported a health care worker had a severe allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine within 10 minutes of receiving a shot.

U.S. health authorities warned doctors to be on the lookout for rare allergic reactions when they rolled out the first vaccine, made by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. Britain had reported a few similar allergic reactions a week earlier.

The Juneau health worker began feeling flushed and short of breath on Tuesday, says Dr. Lindy Jones, the emergency room medical director at Bartlett Regional Hospital. She was treated with epinephrine and other medicines for what officials ultimately determined was anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction. She was kept overnight but has recovered.

Unlike the British cases, the Alaska woman has no history of allergic reactions.

___

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Planned payments of $400 to some Oklahoma residents who lost wages amid the coronavirus pandemic are being put on hold due to the potential approval of additional federal unemployment payments, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission director Shelley Zumwalt said Wednesday.

“If new federal legislation is passed and a new federal unemployment relief package reaches Oklahomans, it will be clear that OESC will return the funds,” said Zumwalt, who announced Dec. 10 that the payments would begin this week.

The governor’s office announced Wednesday that the state has received all of its initial allotment of coronavirus vaccine doses.

In addition to the more than 33,000 doses to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, more than 6,800 doses were sent to tribal nations by Indian Health Services and the Veterans Administration.

The Oklahoma National Guard has begun delivering the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine to health care providers throughout the state.

___

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has reached another record one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths.

The state Health Department on Wednesday said 58 more people died from the illness caused by the virus. The increase brings the state’s total fatalities since the pandemic began to 3,074.

The state’s probable and confirmed cases rose by 2,306 to 191,504. Wednesday increase in deaths was the state’s highest since it reported 55 new deaths on Friday. The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose by nine to 1,079.

___

LOS ANGELES — California reported a record 53,711 coronavirus cases and 293 deaths on Wednesday.

The continuing surge in the pandemic brings California’s death toll to 21,481, according to the state Department of Public Health. The previous daily high for deaths was 225, reported Saturday.

The state has 1.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitals are filling up so fast in California that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities. They’re also scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses to prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus patients.

___

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyson Foods says it has fired seven top managers at its largest pork plant after an independent investigation into allegations that they bet on how many workers would test positive for the coronavirus.

The company says the investigation led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder revealed troubling behaviour that resulted in the firings at the plant in Waterloo, Iowa. An outbreak centred around the plant infected more than 1,000 employees, at least six of whom died.

Lawyers for the families of four deceased Waterloo workers allege in lawsuits that plant manager Tom Hart organized a buy-in betting pool for supervisors to wager on how many employees would test positive for the coronavirus. The virus eventually tore through the broader Waterloo community.

Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks says the “ behaviour exhibited by these individuals does not represent the Tyson core values, which is why we took immediate and appropriate action.” Banks travelled to the Waterloo plant on Wednesday to discuss the actions with employees.

level, with 27,728 cases reported Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 8 bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors

    Here are eight bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors ahead of the upcoming season.

  • Dr. Fauci reportedly pushed NHL to start season in hub cities

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman admitted the league is mulling the possibility of starting the season in bubbles.

  • Giannis says he wanted to repay Milwaukee's loyalty

    Giannis Antetokounmpo said he appreciated the love the city of Milwaukee has shown him ever since his arrival as an 18-year-old rookie from Greece.

  • Lamar Jackson orders bidet company cashing in on 'cramping' saga to cease and desist

    Lamar Jackson appears uninterested in poop jokes becoming his brand.

  • Lions center Frank Ragnow played Sunday's game with a 'fractured throat'

    Frank Ragnow is breathing fine and able to eat, but is not supposed to speak due to the injury.

  • Hornets F Gordon Hayward suffers broken finger on shooting hand

    The Hornets just signed Hayward to a four-year, $120 million contract.

  • Ravens place Marquise Brown, two other receivers on COVID-19 list

    The Ravens placed three more players on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday.

  • Swedish team responds to match-fixing claims after weird loss

    The gambling trends on the Swedish hockey game were so unusual that some books completely disabled betting before Mora mounted a huge comeback.

  • Inside Canelo and Callum Smith’s training camps

    Take an inside look at how Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith are preparing for their blockbuster title fight on December 19. Watch the full documentary on DAZN.

  • NFL takes pivotal step toward adding a 17th regular-season game

    Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league finalized a formula to determine where that 17th game will come from, and it includes restructuring the preseason.

  • Ageless wonder Jaromir Jagr returns for 33rd pro season

    Jaromir Jagr’s Stanley Cup rings are older than the average NHL player, FYI.

  • OPP officer faces fraud charges linked to theft of Gretzky memorabilia

    A 58-year-old man also faces charges of theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000 in relation to the case.

  • Kyle Lowry teams up with Steven Stamkos to buy toys for families

    We could go on for days about their sporting accomplishments, but this is real championship swagger.

  • Pascal Siakam gets specific on offseason workout

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has alluded to the work he put in during the offseason but didn’t get too specific until now. The All-Star forward is hoping to rebound from a lacklustre performance in the bubble.

  • Report: Charles Oakley accuses Knicks owner James Dolan of orchestrating alleged assault in court filing

    Long-simmering beef between Charles Oakley and James Dolan has a new layer.

  • James, Davis back on court for Lakers as season draws near

    LeBron James and Anthony Davis returned to the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, less than a week before the start of the regular season — and just over two months after winning the NBA title.This short off-season could be particularly tough on the Lakers after their run to the championship, but James and Davis played for the first time this preseason Wednesday night when Los Angeles was at Phoenix. Davis sank a turnaround to start the game, and the Lakers led 53-44 at halftime. James had 11 points in the first two quarters and Davis had 10.The Lakers, who beat Miami to win the championship Oct. 11, start the new season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.In addition to James and Davis, Kyle Kuzma was in the starting lineup for the Lakers on Wednesday, along with new acquisitions Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol.Elsewhere on Wednesday night, the New York Knicks rallied from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-93. Julius Randle scored 18 points for the Knicks and RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox II had 16 apiece.“Once we got some energy from getting stops, I thought that gave us a lot more energy on offence," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.Also on Wednesday, Chicago beat Oklahoma City 124-103, and Portland played at Denver.Former Thunder coach Billy Donovan returned to Oklahoma City as Chicago’s coach. He led the Thunder to the playoffs last season before deciding not to return.There are seven games scheduled for Thursday, eight games Friday, and then the preseason wraps up with three games Saturday.Wednesday’s games:KNICKS 100, CAVALIERS 93At New York, the Knicks rallied after Cleveland led 83-66 early in the final period. Knox had 14 points in the fourth, including three 3-pointers.Andre Drummond had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes for Cleveland. The Cavaliers acquired the big man in a trade with Detroit last season. Drummond even sank a 3-pointer Wednesday. He was 5 for 35 from beyond the arc last season for the Pistons and Cavaliers.Darius Garland added 13 points for Cleveland.BULLS 124, THUNDER 103At Oklahoma City, the Bulls took control in the second quarter and didn’t let up. Coby White scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Zach LaVine added 24 points in 26 minutes for the Bulls.Al Horford had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first preseason action with the Thunder, and Frank Jackson added 15 points for Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in 19 minutes.LaVine scored 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first quarter while Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 for Oklahoma City.Chicago shot 52% in the first half to lead 59-46. The Bulls’ largest lead was 27 points early in the fourth quarter.Oklahoma City couldn’t get into a flow, but part of that was because first-year coach Mark Daigneault gave minutes to 13 players.The teams meet again Friday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Negro Leagues | FastCast

    Negro Leagues are elevated to Major League status, plus the Yankees assure free agent DJ LeMahieu is a priority on this edition of FastCast

  • Rams rookie co-ordinator Staley is hot NFL coaching candidate

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Brandon Staley has only been the Los Angeles Rams' defensive co-ordinator for 13 games, and everybody already knows he could be on his way up.Staley is a popular name in NFL circles this month as the league's less successful teams plot their next head coaching hire. Less than one full season into his rookie year as an NFL co-ordinator, the 37-year-old Staley's impressive work in building the league's top-ranked defence has almost guaranteed he'll be compelled to at least take some interviews in January with teams looking for the next Sean McVay.Just four years after he was the defensive co-ordinator at Division III John Carroll University, Staley could perhaps have his own NFL team next fall, if he wants one. While Staley can't ignore the obvious interest in his meteoric rise, he insists he's preoccupied by more immediate goals with the Rams (9-4), who have emerged as a Super Bowl contender largely because of the defence's success.“It's humbling anytime you're considered in those conversations,” Staley said Wednesday. “I think what you're after as a competitor is just to be recognized among your peers, the coaches and players, as someone that's doing a good job. ... I'm just excited to see where we can take it these last three games of the season. There's so much work to do, and that's where our focus is.”The Rams are headed into Week 14 leading the NFL in fewest yards allowed (285.8) and fewest yards passing allowed (191.7) despite losing several veteran playmakers from last season’s team and replacing them largely from within. Los Angeles is allowing just 18.9 points per game and dominating in the second half of most of its games with Staley’s innovative schemes built around Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.McVay has already built a coaching tree with his impressive success in just four seasons with the Rams. Staley probably is the next big branch, whether he sticks with the Rams in 2021 or seizes another opportunity.Staley will definitely be around Sunday when the Rams look to boost their NFC West lead against the NFL-worst offence of the New York Jets (0-13).“Even though the Rams would get worse, that’s what it’s about,” McVay said of the potential of losing Staley. “If that’s something that he wants to do and gets an opportunity to compete for a job, there’s no doubt in my mind he’d do a great job. He’s a phenomenal coach. He’s a great person.”Two of McVay's former assistants — Green Bay's Matt LaFleur and Cincinnati's Zac Taylor — have already become NFL head coaches. Other assistants have landed bigger jobs — most recently assistant quarterbacks coach Liam Coen, who will leave after this season to be the University of Kentucky's offensive co-ordinator.“One of the best things about when we've been able to have success is you've seen guys get other opportunities that I was so fortunate to get a few years ago,” said McVay, who landed his job shortly before his 31st birthday with the encouragement of former Washington head coach Jay Gruden.Staley’s relatively modest NFL credentials could have been a problem with a largely veteran defence, but he appeared to earn the group’s respect quickly — and his stature among his players has only grown with each success.When asked if Staley should be a head coach someday, cornerback Darious Williams replied: “Oh hell yeah."“The dude is a genius,” Williams added. "He's real smart. He just loves football, and he knows the people to pick. He knows the guys he wants around him."Williams is among Staley's most astute choices. The third-year pro hadn't played regularly on defence until the final games of last season, but Staley promoted him to a starting role this season, and Williams has ranked among the NFL's most effective cornerbacks with four interceptions opposite Ramsey.McVay plucked Staley out of relative obscurity after three seasons as an outside linebackers coach under Vic Fangio in Chicago and Denver. Although they had no serious coaching ties before they met, McVay thought he recognized something special in the high-energy, cerebral assistant with interesting ideas about scheme and tactics.Staley's success has proven McVay was absolutely right again.“I hope I at least have more than a year with him,” McVay said with a chuckle. “But if not, I'd be ecstatic for him and his family. He's done such a great job. ... You certainly acknowledge (the interest). But what he knows is the reason it's come up is because he's done such a phenomenal job in his role. I don't have any doubt that his focus and concentration is solely on continuing to lead our defence."NOTES: LB Terrell Lewis (knee) practiced with the Rams on Wednesday, and McVay said they expect him to be back to full participation this week. McVay still isn't sure whether the rookie will play Sunday. ... WR Robert Woods got a day off to rest a thigh injury, but McVay expects him to play Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Omar Vizquel denies wife's allegations of domestic abuse

    Longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel denied accusations of domestic abuse made by his wife after she described two alleged acts of physical violence by the 11-time Gold Glove winner in a story published Wednesday by The Athletic.Blanca Vizquel, 36, said her 53-year-old husband first assaulted her in 2011, three years before they married, and again in 2016. She described another heated dispute with him last August, which she said prompted her to leave him and file for divorce. She also spoke of the allegations in a video on her Instagram posted Oct. 7, saying in Spanish that “no one deserves to have violence against them.”Omar Vizquel said in a statement on Twitter that he cheated on Blanca and apologized for the “pain my indiscretions may have caused,” but he denied ever abusing her.“Let me be clear and unequivocal," he said. "I have never hit or been violent towards my wife, Blanca. Any accusation to the contrary is false.”Vizquel was taken into police custody in Sammamish, Washington, in 2016 after an incident at the couple's home, The Athletic said. Blanca Vizquel told police her husband pushed her over, injuring her shin and breaking several finger nails. She later asked prosecutors to drop charges against her husband, but she told The Athletic she did so only after Omar Vizquel threatened her with financial repercussions.Blanca Vizquel also described a 2011 incident when Omar Vizquel allegedly strangled her.Major League Baseball is investigating the 2016 arrest and has spoken to Blanca. The league is also looking into a 2019 clubhouse incident while Vizquel was managing the Double-A Birmingham Barons in the Chicago White Sox system.Vizquel was set to manage the Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican League in 2020 before the league cancelled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.Vizquel, from Caracas, Venezuela, has been gaining support on the Hall of Fame ballot, getting 52.6% of the required 75% needed for enshrinement in the last round of voting. The three-time All-Star was considered the top defender at his position through much of his 24-year career, which ended in 2012 after time with Seattle, Cleveland, San Francisco, Texas, the Chicago White Sox and Toronto.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Giants sign RHP DeSclafani to $6 million, 1-year contract

    SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani signed a $6 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, giving the club a veteran option for the rotation alongside ace Johnny Cueto.The Giants still will look to add another top-tier starter, according to President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi.“He was an early target for us. We've talked a good amount about looking to add some starting pitching to our roster and take some pressure off some of our younger pitchers,” Zaidi said. “DeSclafani is a guy that we think comes with some ceiling. He's got really good stuff, good velocity on the fastball, a lot of characteristics that we look for. Obviously didn't have his best season in 2020 but in 2019 he really had a nice year. That would be a great outcome for us if he can even get back to that level as recently as 2019. We think there's even upside beyond that.”In his sixth season with the Reds, DeSclafani went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA over nine games — seven starts — spanning 33 2/3 innings in 2020.“Me and my family are excited for this new opportunity! Let’s go (at)SFGiants,” DeSclafani posted on Twitter.To which Giants manger Gabe Kapler responded, “Let's go!”DeSclafani missed all of 2017 with an elbow injury but has otherwise been fairly durable, making at least 20 starts in 2015, ‘16, ’18 and '19.The 30-year-old DeSclafani can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses based on innings pitched. He could make $62,500 each for 140, 160, 180 and 200 innings.DeSclafani could help fill a vacancy in the rotation given the departures of Jeff Samardzija and Drew Smyly from the Giants, who missed the playoffs on the final day of Kapler's first season as manager.The Giants and Cueto have decided the right-hander won't pitch winter ball in his native Dominican Republic after all, given this year was his first quasi full season back from Tommy John surgery.Young pitchers Tyler Beede and Logan Webb are working back from surgeries.San Francisco has 39 players on the 40-man roster.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press