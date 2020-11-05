The Latest: Governor urges Nebraskans to follow guidelines

OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts implored residents Thursday to follow Nebraska’s voluntary coronavirus safety guidelines as the number of new cases and hospitalizations surged, and he hinted that the state could reimpose some of the social distancing mandates that were lifted in September.

His comments came as the state’s top public health official warned that Nebraska needed to reduce the number of cases to avoid overwhelming hospitals.

Nebraska reported a record 1,828 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and the number of daily hospitalizations soared to an all-time high of 698 on the same day, following a week of massive growth.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is launching a media campaign to encourage people to act to reduce the state’s surging coronavirus infection numbers but won’t impose any mandates or enforce new rules.

Reynolds also said Thursday that the success of Republican candidates in the general election proves that most Iowans support her decision to not require masks and quickly end most restrictions on businesses.

“I think the election reflects that Iowans somewhat agree with how we have handled not only COVID-19 but conservative fiscally responsible decisions that have been made,” she said.

The newspaper, television and radio advertising campaign will begin next week, Reynolds said. She didn’t specify how much it would cost nor the funding source.

Also Thursday, Iowa reported 4,562 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 20 more deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 26% on Oct. 21 to over 39% on Nov. 4, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate is second in the nation behind South Dakota.

Reynold attributed the rapid spread to Iowans growing weary of changing their lives to slow transmission.

“What is honestly happening is people are just experiencing pandemic fatigue,” she said.

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert says he is “frustrated” as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue a streak of record highs in Utah.

Herbert says state health experts project the numbers will continue to rise dramatically and overwhelm hospitals if people don’t modify their behaviour .

The state recorded 2,807 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the seven-day average of new cases to 1,943.

According to state data, Utah’s positivity average has increased from 18.1% to 19.5% in the past week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has notched a single-day high of new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.

The state surpassed 4,000 new cases Thursday for the first time, and coronavirus hospitalizations also surged to a new high.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has resisted calls to reinstate restrictions he largely lifted in September, said following his landslide reelection that he’s not making any changes to state policy on the pandemic.

The 4,462 new COVID-19 cases the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday were the state’s highest since the pandemic hit.

Indiana also had 1,948 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the most since officials began releasing those counts last spring.

State health officials added 45 more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, raising the overall toll to 4,511 including confirmed and presumed infections.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Gov. Gina Raimondo has issued an advisory aimed at keeping people home late at night and other new restrictions to slow the increasing spread of coronavirus in Rhode Island.

Starting Sunday, the Democrat says, residents will be asked to remain at home from 10 p.m. until the next morning. Restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses must end in-person service at 10 p.m.

