The Latest: Britain extends salary support for 5 months

LONDON -- The British government extended for five months a salary support program paying 80% of wages for those unemployed because of coronavirus restrictions.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak told lawmakers the program, which ended Oct. 31, will be extended until the end of March. The program includes all U.K. nations.

Last week, the government put England into lockdown from Thursday until Dec. 2 because of surging coronavirus infections.

Sunak says the economic effects of lockdown “are much longer lasting for businesses and areas than the duration of any restrictions.”

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Britain extends salary support for unemployed because of virus restrictions

— Germany hits record of nearly 20,000 daily coronavirus cases

— India sees a surge of infections in New Delhi, officials blame the festival season

— Joe Biden on the brink of winning the presidency, needs to clinch one more state to defeat President Donald Trump.

— Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven self-isolating even after a person close to him tested negative for coronavirus amid surge of coronavirus cases.

— Head of Serbian Orthodox Church is hospitalized with COVID-19, days after leading prayers at a huge public funeral for head of the church in Montenegro.

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian reported a record 9,850 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, the third high this week.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Tuesday warned the outbreak in Ukraine may soon take a “catastrophic” turn and “is unfolding at the speed of a hurricane.”

Ukrainian authorities have reported 430,467 confirmed cases and more than 7,900 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

___

HELSINKI — Norway’s prime minister has urged citizens to “stay at home as much as possible” and limit social contacts to avoid a new lockdown.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg says the coronavirus measures Norway introduced just last week were not enough. The nation had 3,290 new confirmed infections in the past week.

Norway’s new measures include tighter regulations for public gatherings and restrictions for opening hours for restaurants and the number of visitors allowed to households.

Norway has reported 21,955 confirmed coronavirus cases and 282 deaths.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s prime minister has announced a nationwide three-week lockdown starting Saturday, saying that the increase in coronavirus infections must be stopped before the country’s health care system comes under “unbearable” pressure.

The main difference between this lockdown and the one Greece imposed in the spring is that kindergartens and primary schools will remain open. High schools will operate by remote learning. The lockdown goes until Nov. 30.

Residents will only be able to leave their homes for specific reasons such as work, medical appointments or exercise, and after informing authorities by text message. Retail businesses will be shut down but not supermarkets and food stores. Restaurants will operate on a delivery-only basis.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he “chose once again to take drastic measures sooner rather than later” after seeing an “aggressive increase in cases” over the last five days.

On Wednesday, Greece announced a record 18 daily deaths and 2,646 new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to just under 47,000 and the deaths to 673.

—-

MOSCOW -- Moscow authorities on Thursday extended online studies for middle and high school students for two more weeks amid a rapid resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered school students from 6th to 11th grade to continue online classes until Nov. 22. “Lots of kids want to return to classes. This is understandable. But in the current situation ... it is obvious that it is too early to relax,” Sobyanin said.

Russia's number of new infections has gone from over 5,000 a day in early September to over 19,000 a day this week. On Thursday, Russian officials reported 19,404 new cases, bringing the country’s total to over 1.7 million. Russian authorities have also reported over 29,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Despite the rapid surge of infections, the authorities have insisted there was no need to impose a second lockdown or shut down businesses.

