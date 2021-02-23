The Latest Gen Z Internet Star to Sign With Hollywood Agency UTA

United Talent Agency continues to expand its roster of social media personalities.

To date, the Beverly Hills, Calif.-based talent agency, who represents Hollywood names that include Kevin Hart, Anthony Hopkins, Seth Rogen, Queen Latifah and Jessica Alba, has signed internet-famous faces like Emma Chamberlain, Rickey Thompson, Bretman Rock, Hyram Yarbro and the D’Amelio family — sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi.

More from WWD

Quen Blackwell is now added to the bunch. The 19-year-old began garnering attention at the age of 14 for her comedic videos on Vine, the now defunct app. She has more than 10 million followers across her social platforms, including 5.4 million on TikTok.

“Since my adolescence, I’ve lived a life that’s been highlighted on the internet, and as I’m approaching my adulthood, signing with UTA marks a new chapter in my career that I am so incredibly excited about,” said Blackwell in an exclusive statement. “I’m looking forward to broadening my career with new opportunities and adventures in comedy, acting, music, fashion and voiceover. I’m so grateful to all who support me and can’t wait for the new journey ahead.”

Most recently, Blackwell appeared in the “Mean Girls”-inspired ad campaign for pop star Halsey’s beauty brand, About-Face. Blackwell was also seen in Diplo’s music video for the single “Horizon” and has partnered with companies and brands that include Amazon and Kim Kardashian West’s Skims.

“Quen has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces of Gen Z,” said UTA agent Pranav Mandavia. “She is well-respected among leading artists and creators, and her authentic and relatable personality resonates deeply with fans. We are excited to work with her as she delves into new business verticals and connects with even wider audiences.”

The agency represents Blackwell in all areas, including digital talent, film, television, music, branding and voiceover. She continues to be managed by Juba Lee and attorney Ned Sherman at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP.

Story continues

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.