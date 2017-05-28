The Latest: Kvitova makes winning return to tennis

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic adjusts her hair during a press conference at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, May 26, 2017 in Paris. Kvitova has confirmed she is making her comeback at the French Open, less than six months after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder. Kvitova has missed all season so far while recovering from surgery on her left, racket-holding hand in December. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) -- The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

12:28

Petra Kvitova has made a winning return to tennis as she became the first player to reach the second round of the French Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion struggled to hold back the tears after beating 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States 6-3, 6-2.

Kvitova said: ''I think it doesn't really matter how played but I won.''

The match, which was briefly interrupted by rain, lasted 1 hour, 14 minutes before Kvitova sealed it when Boserup hit the ball into the net.

The 27-year-old Kvitova, who is seeded 15th, hit nine aces and broke her opponent's serve three times.

Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

11:59 a.m.

After less than an hour of play at Roland Garros, the first rain drops of the tournament have started to fall at Roland Garros stadium.

It looks like it might only be a brief shower as players have not left the eight courts where matches are being played.

11:10 a.m.

The 2017 French Open is officially under way. So is two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's comeback.

The year's second Grand Slam tournament started on the red clay of Roland Garros under a partly cloudy sky Sunday, with Kvitova getting things going in the main stadium in a first-round match against 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States.

Kvitova had not played in a tournament since she was stabbed during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic in December. She is seeded 15th in Paris.

10:30 a.m.

The French Open is set to start, and the featured match on Day 1 will be two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's return to competition less than six months after being stabbed.

The year's second Grand Slam tournament begins on the red clay of Roland Garros on Sunday.

The opening match in the main stadium is Kvitova against 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States.

Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

Others in action Sunday include seven-time major champion Venus Williams, top-ranked Angelique Kerber and 15-year-old American wild-card entry Amanda Anisimova against an opponent a decade older.

