The Latest: Springboks beat 14-man Italy 49-3 Tonga players bow to the crowd following their 28-12 loss to Argentina during the Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on Day 15 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

South Africa won big in a game it had to win, trouncing 14-man Italy 49-3 in Shizuoka to stay in the Rugby World Cup.

South Africa was 17-3 up through two tries and the boot of Handre Pollard by the time Italy prop Andrea Lovotti was sent off for dangerous play in the opening minutes of the second half.

Lovotti lifted South Africa's Duane Vermeulen off his feet and speared him into the ground, head-first, for the fourth red card of the World Cup.

Italy had problems with props all night. Two of them were injured in the first 20 minutes leading to uncontested scrums.

The Springboks scored seven tries in all for a bonus point. They would have taken just a win to keep them in the competition before kickoff but weren't going to turn down the chance when Italy went down to 14 men with nearly the entire second half to play.

Electric right wing Cheslin Kolbe scored two of the tries, hooker Bongi Mbonambi one, and center Lukhanyo Am intercepted for the bonus-point score. Left wing Makazole Mapimpi also had one, Italy gifted replacement lock RG Snyman the sixth, and hooker Malcolm Marx was over in a rolling maul after the final hooter.

Italy is just about out of the World Cup. It needs to beat defending champion New Zealand in its last pool game to have a chance of making the quarters.

---

8:15 p.m.

Italy prop Andrea Lovotti has been sent off in the match against South Africa for a spear tackle on No. 8 Duane Vermuelen.

It was a double tackle on Vermuelen by Lovotti and replacement prop Federico Zani in the 42nd minute, and referee Wayne Barnes identified Lovotti as the main aggressor.

Lovotti is the first Italian to be sent off in a Rugby World Cup, and the fourth overall at this tournament, matching the record in 1995 and 1999.

---

7:40 p.m.

South Africa is 17-3 up against Italy at halftime of a high-pressure Pool B game in Shizuoka.

The two-time champion Springboks would effectively be out of the Rugby World Cup in the pool stage for the first time ever if they lose. Italy can reach the quarters for the first time with a win.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe scored the first of South Africa's two first-half tries by jinking past the Italian defense out wide in the sixth minute. Hooker Bongi Mbonambi went over from a rolling maul for a forwards try for South Africa late in the half.

Italy has just a penalty from flyhalf Tommaso Allan but has tested the South African defense.

South Africa dominated up front early in a game billed as likely to be decided up front. The Boks pack buckled the Italians in the first scrum and marched them back in the second.

But South Africa's scrum dominance disappeared midway through the half when the game went to uncontested scrums. That's because Italy prop Simone Ferrari went off injured in the first minute and his replacement, Marco Riccioni, also later left injured. Italy had no specialist tighthead left.

--

6:50 p.m.

The Pool B game between South Africa and Italy has kicked off in Shizuoka with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

Italy will be in the last eight for the first time if it wins. The two-time champion Springboks would effectively be out of the Rugby World Cup in the pool stage for the first time if they lose. The only thing that would save South Africa, in that case, is defending champion New Zealand losing its remaining group games, which is highly unlikely.

Italy captain Sergio Parisse, who is playing in a record-equaling fifth World Cup, has another record on Friday night. He becomes the northern hemisphere's most capped player with his 142nd test appearance, overtaking former Ireland center Brian O'Driscoll. Only former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw has played more tests (148).

It's the first game at Shizuoka since Japan's stunning upset of Ireland last Saturday.

---

6 p.m.

Uruguay prop Facundo Gattas lost his appeal against a three-match ban.

Gattas was issued a red card for a dangerous high tackle on Georgia flanker Shalva Sutiashvili in their Pool D match last Sunday.

The appeal committee saw no reason to change the suspension, in a hearing in Tokyo on Friday. The suspension ends on Oct. 21.

---

2:30 p.m.

One day after naming his starting XV, France head coach Jacques Brunel has announced his eight reserves for the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Tonga in Kumamoto on Sunday.

Hooker Guilhem Guirado, the longstanding captain, is on the bench for the second consecutive game. He came on at halftime in Wednesday's 33-9 win against the United States.

Flyhalf Camille Lopez, who set up the first two of France's five tries in that game, joins him among the reserves.

The four forwards are props Cyril Baille and Emerick Setiano, lock Bernard Le Roux and flanker Yacouba Camara - who helped to set up France's fourth try against the U.S. lineup.

The other two backs are scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and center Pierre-Louis Barassi.

---

1:30 p.m.

Ticket sales have topped 1.8 million for the first Rugby World Cup staged in Asia.

Organizers said minor reconfigurations in some venues and returns from commercial partners meant there were a small number of tickets still available.

''To have surpassed our target of 1.8 million tickets sold is an incredible achievement," Japan Rugby World Cup 2019 organizing committee chief executive Akira Shimazu said. ''It underlines just how much this tournament has captured the imagination of rugby fans both here in Japan and throughout the world."

Organizers said some fans with tickets purchased through unofficial sources had been denied access at the stadiums and urged spectators to beware of touts.

''While the numbers are relatively small compared to the tens of thousands of fans who have enjoyed matches without issue, incidences are likely to increase as demand for tickets reaches fever-pitch with remaining pool matches set to determine which teams go through to the knock-out stages," organizers said in a statement.

Japan's shocking win over an Ireland team that was ranked No. 1 before the tournament has increased attention on the hosts. Japan can secure a spot in the quarterfinals for the first time with a win over Samoa on Saturday.

1:15 p.m.

Tonga had coach Toutai Kefu has made two changes for Sunday's Rugby World Cup Pool C match against France at Kumamoto Stadium.

The changes from the 28-12 loss to Argentina see tight-head prop Ma'afu Fia replacing Ben Tameifuna and Cooper Vuna - who played two test matches for Australia in 2012 - coming in for Viliami Lolohea on the right wing.

Tameifuna and Lolohea drop out of the match-day 23.

Two players remain from the side which upset France 19-14 at the 2011 World Cup: blindside flanker Sione Kalamafoni and inside centre Siale Piutau.

They also started when Tonga lost 38-18 to France in 2013, and they will equal the national record for World Cup matches with their 11th appearances.

Six of Tonga's 23 played their club rugby in France last season.

Tonga: Telusa Veainu, Cooper Vuna, Malietoa Hingano, Siale Piutau (captain), David Halaifonua, James Faiva, Sonatane Takulua; Maama Vaipulu, Zane Kapeli, Sione Kalamafoni, Leva Fifita, Sam Lousi, Ma'afu Fia, Paula Ngauamo, Siegfried Fisiihoi. Reserves: Sosefo Sakalia, Vunipola Fifita, Siua Halanukonuka, Sitiveni Mafi, Nasi Manu, Leon Fukofuka, Latiume Fosita, Atieli Pakalani.

----

12:55 p.m.

France has been hit by two more injuries at the Rugby World Cup, with fullback Thomas Ramos and hooker Peato Mauvaka ruled out of the tournament.

Neither is a first-choice player, but Ramos played in Wednesday's 33-9 win against the United States and twisted his ankle during the game.

He is replaced in head coach Jacques Brunel's squad by Vincent Rattez, who has two test caps.

Mauvaka hurt his thigh during a training session on Tuesday and relinquishes his spot to Christopher Tolofua, who has seven caps.

The replacement players are expected to arrive on Saturday night or Sunday morning, the French Rugby Federation said.

France plays Tonga in Pool C on Sunday and then faces archrival England on Oct. 12.

Les Bleus have also lost prop Demba Bamba and center Wesley Fofana to thigh injuries.

----

12:45 p.m.

Jordie Barrett will play flyhalf for New Zealand for the first time in a reworked All Blacks lineup to take on Namibia on Sunday.

Jordie Barrett, backrower Shannon Frizell and center Jack Goodhue are the only players retained in the starting XV from New Zealand's 63-0 win over Canada at Oita. Three Barrett brothers played against Canada, with regular playmaker Beauden at fullback and Scott in the tight five.

Sam Whitelock, one of three players involved in the 2015 Rugby World Cup win over Namibia, will captain the All Blacks.

Whitelock has won all five of his previous tests when starting as All Blacks captain.

New Zealand: Ben Smith, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Anton Linert-Brown, George Bridge, Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Sam Whitelock (captain), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Matt Todd, Brad Weber, TJ Perenara, Rieko Ioane.

----

11:55 a.m.

Winger Taylor Paris has become the third Canadian to exit the Rugby World Cup due to injury.

The 26-year-old from Barrie, Ontario, came on as a replacement in Canada's 63-0 loss to New Zealand on Wednesday in Oita, Japan, but was forced off after a concussion.

Rugby Canada said he will be replaced on the World Cup roster by Toronto Arrows winger Kainoa Lloyd. No stranger to World Cup heartbreak, Paris missed the 2015 tournament after suffering a knee injury on the eve of the competition.

The Canadian team has already lost centers Nick Blevins and Ben LeSage to injury. They were replaced by Guiseppe du Toit and Theo Sauder after suffering a fractured jaw and hand injury, respectively, in Canada's opening 48-7 loss to Italy.

Canada faces South Africa on Tuesday in Kobe.

---

11:10 a.m.

Johan Deysel is fit to start and captain Namibia against New Zealand in their Pool B match on Sunday in Tokyo.

Following a shoulder injury, Deysel came off the bench in Namibia's last match, a 57-3 loss to South Africa last Saturday.

Deysel is back at inside center. He scored a try against New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup.

Namibia resembles more the lineup which lost its opener to Italy 47-22 in Fukuoka, with nine of the starting XV back.

Namibia: Johan Tromp, Lesley Klim, Justin Newman, Johan Deysel (captain), JC Greyling, Helarius Axasman Kisting, Damian Stevens; Janco Venter, Thomasau Forbes, Prince Gaoseb, Tjiuee Uanivi, PJ Van Lill, AJ De Klerk, Torsten George Van Jaarsveld, Andre Rademeyer. Reserves: Obert Nortje, Nelius Theron, Johannes Coetzee, Johan Retief, Adriaan Booysen, Eugene Jantjies, Darryl De La Harpe, Janry du Toit.

---

10 a.m.

The anti-doping message will be spelled out clearly at the Rugby World Cup this weekend when all 620 players as well as match officials and management of all 20 teams wear their Keep Rugby Clean t-shirts at games and public events in Japan.

World Rugby said the weekend was a key education strategy to deter doping, assist players in making informed ethical decisions, and promote the importance of healthy approaches to medication and nutrition.

All teams at the Rugby World Cup have been subjected to a pre-event testing, with programs for each country coordinated with national anti-doping agencies. Blood, urine and biological passport tests have been conducted at a combination of training sessions, players' homes, team hotels and matches.

''Doping is the biggest threat to the integrity of sport and the fight against doping begins with education," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement Friday. ''Rugby is a sport built on strong character-building values of respect, integrity, passion, discipline and solidarity and every player has the right to complete on a level playing field. Keep Rugby Clean weekend is a key element of our education strategy to deter doping and promote the importance of a maintaining a healthy, balanced diet.''

There are some big matches across the third weekend of the tournament, kicking off Friday night with two-time champions South Africa against Italy in Pool B.

On Saturday, England and Argentina meet in Tokyo, Japan is aiming to clinch a quarterfinal spot for the first time with a win over Samoa at Toyota, and Australia is against Uruguay at Oita.

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports