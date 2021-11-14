Latest Fort Worth restaurant inspections highlight three hospitals for perfect scores

Six Fort Worth establishments received perfect scores out of 105 restaurant inspections from Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

The latest inspection reports is compiled by the Star-Telegram using city data.

Three of the perfect scores went to heath care facilities: John Peter Smith Hospital, Fort Behavioral Health and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

restaurant inspections

2021 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Fort Worth restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

The other perfect scores went to American Airlines Skyview 7, Whole Foods located at 3720 Vision Drive and Texas De Brazil on 101 N Houston Street.

In Fort Worth inspections, restaurants with over 30 infractions are required to fix the worst violations immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

No restaurant received over 30 violations.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for the week of Oct. 31st - Nov. 6th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

