What’s in latest forecast as rare September rain falls in Sacramento and Sierra foothills?

A rare late summer rainstorm was expected to begin Sunday morning in the Sacramento region and last through the start of the work week.

Rain showers were starting to move through the southern parts of the region by about 8 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service said there could be breaks in the storm during the early afternoon but that showers were expected off and on throughout the day.

“To be honest, if you have plans, have the rain gear handy,” National Weather Service forecaster Cory Mueller said. “You might be dealing with a few showers.”

Heavier rain could arrive Sunday night and into early Monday morning. There’s also a chance for thunderstorms on Monday, Mueller said.

The storm could bring between one-half and 1 inch of rain to the Sacramento region, an unusual amount for this time of year.

The last time the Sacramento region saw measurable rain was in June.

The forecast is good news for crews battling Northern California’s Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire area saw some light rain overnight and could get up to 2 inches of rain over the next few days.