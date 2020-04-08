The Latest: F1 to furlough half of its staff amid pandemic

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Formula One says it will furlough half of its staff until the end of May and senior executives will take pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 has postponed eight races so far this season and the Monaco Grand Prix has been canceled.

F1 says senior leadership figures will take ''voluntary pay cuts while still continuing to work and not in furlough.''

CEO Chase Carey will take a ''much deeper'' pay cut.

The McLaren and Williams teams had already put some staff on furlough schemes. McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz have also taken pay cuts.

The season is currently scheduled to begin in France on June 28. F1 management has said it still hopes to hold between 15 and 18 races this year in place of the original 22.

A two-time Olympic finalist in the 800 meters has died after getting infected with the coronavirus.

The Italian Olympic Committee says Donato Sabia has died. He was 56.

CONI says he is the first Italian Olympian to die with the virus.

Sabia finished fifth in the 800 at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and seventh at the 1988 Seoul Games. He also won the 800 at the 1984 European Indoor Championships.

Sabia died in his hometown of Potenza in southern Italy shortly after his father also died from the virus.

