Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

Supercars has confirmed that the 1000-kilometre enduro will kick off at 11:30am local time.

It's the latest start time in the history of the Bathurst 1000, 20 minutes later than in recent years.

According to a report on the Supercars official website, the decision was taken to maximise evening sunlight at Mount Panorama, as well as push the finish close to prime time TV windows.

There is no time certain finish for the Bathurst 1000, with both broadcasters, Fox Sports and Network 10, committed to showing the race in its entirety.

The Sunday morning warm-up has also been moved back 20 minutes, from 8:05am to 8:25am, while the 60-minute Saturday practice has been split into two 30-minute sessions, one for primary drivers and one for co-drivers.

2019 Bathurst 1000 schedule

All times local (AEDT)

Thursday October 10

07:20-07:40 Toyota 86 – Practice 1

07:50-08:10 Touring Car Masters – Practice

08:20-08:40 SuperUtes – Practice 1

08:50-09:40 Carrera Cup – Practice

09:55-10:55 Supercars – Practice 1

11:05-11:25 Toyota 86 – Practice 2

12:45-13:45 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers only)

13:55-14:15 SuperUtes – Practice 2

14:25-15:05 Super2 – Practice 1

15:15-15:35 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

15:50-16:50 Supercars – Practice 3

17:05-17:35 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

Friday October 11

07:20-07:40 SuperUtes – Qualifying

07:50-08:10 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

08:25-09:25 Supercars – Practice 4 (co-drivers only)

09:40-10:00 Toyota 86 – Qualifying

10:10-10:50 Super2 – Practice 2

11:05-12:05 Supercars – Practice 5

13:40-14:25 Carrera Cup – Race 1

14:40-15:10 Super2 – Qualifying

15:25-15:45 SuperUtes – Race 1

16:00-16:40 Supercars – Qualifying

16:55-17:15 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

Saturday October 12

08:00-08:20 Toyota 86 – Race 1

08:30-08:55 SuperUtes – Race 2

09:05-09:20 Super2 – Warm-up

09:35-10:05 Supercars – Practice 6

10:15-10:40 Toyota 86 – Race 2

12:10-12:30 SuperUtes – Race 3

12:45-13:15 Practice 7 – Practice 7 (co-drivers only)

13:25-13:45 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

13:55-14:20 Carrera Cup – Race 2

15:00-16:42 Super2 – Race

17:05-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday October 13

07:45-08:05 Toyota 86 – Race 3

08:20-08:40 Supercars – Warm-up

08:55-09:15 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

10:05-10:30 Carrera Cup – Race 3

11:30 Supercars – 2019 Bathurst 1000