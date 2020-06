The Latest: European Tour shuts down senior circuit for 2020

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

The European Tour won't have a senior circuit this year.

The Staysure Tour for players 50 and older announced Friday it has canceled the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was supposed to start May 14-16 in Austria. Three senior majors on its schedule -- the Senior PGA, the Senior U.S. Open and the Senior British Open -- already had been canceled by other organizations.

Mark Aspland, the head of the Staysure Tour, said along with complexities of international travel, the tour had to recognize the additional risk related to the tour's age demographic.

All player exemption categories this year will be extended to the 2021 season.

---

Texas Motor Speedway is planning to have some fans in its massive grandstands when NASCAR runs its rescheduled Cup race there July 19.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has approved a comprehensive action plan to allow fans for the race. The track said the grandstands and suites would be open to fans, who would be subject to social distancing requirements and additional protocols.

It wasn't immediately clear how many tickets would be available for the race at the 1 +-mile track that was originally scheduled March 29. There are more than 110,000 grandstand seats.

Abbott had previously said that outdoor sporting events with spectators in Texas could be conducted at 50% capacity.

The announcement Friday comes as Texas continues to set record highs in the numbers of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations since Memorial Day. On Thursday, the state set a new one-day high with 3,516 new cases of COVID-19, and 2,947 hospitalizations, which nearly doubled the number in hospitals over the holiday weekend.

---

The second-tier United Soccer League Championship is preparing to resume its season on July 11 after reaching an agreement with the USL Players Association.

The 35-team league had just played its season openers when play was stopped in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league says it will resume negotiations with the union on what would be their first collective bargaining agreement.

---

Soccer players' union FIFPro wants players to be given mandatory breaks because match congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic is likely to last through 2022.

FIFPro warns of a ''first spike in injuries because of insufficient preparation time and congested match schedules'' since soccer restarted last month.

The Netherlands-based union says ''the impact of COVID-19 means the match schedule will be even more intense over the next two years.''

The union asks for vacation periods of at least three weeks before starting preseason practice and a ''mandatory mid-season break of between 10 and 14 days.''

FIFPro says ''now is the time to apply this to player health.''

---

Thousands of Napoli soccer fans who poured into the streets to celebrate the team's Italian Cup title without social distancing have been criticized by health officials as being ''reckless.''

World Health Organization assistant director general Ranieri Guerra says he was reminded of Atalanta's Champions League game with Valencia in February. That match is believed to have been a key factor in why the virus has been so deadly in Bergamo.

Guerra says ''we can't allow this.''

Deputy Health Minister Sandra Zampa says the celebration amounted to ''dangerous behaviour.''

Fans in Naples flooded into central piazzas and set off fireworks to celebrate shortly after Napoli beat Juventus in an empty stadium in Rome on Wednesday.

Nearly 35,000 people have died in Italy from the coronavirus. The Campania region that includes Naples has accounted for 431 of those deaths.

---

