The Latest: California expands eligible list for vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is expanding the list of people eligible for coronavirus vaccine by another 4 to 6 million people.

State Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that starting March 15 severely disabled people and those with health conditions that put them at high risk can get in line for shots.

Among those included are people with certain cancer, heart, lung and kidney conditions, as well as pregnant women, those with Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients and the severely obese.

California has been plagued by vaccine shortages and Ghaly acknowledged he’s not sure how long it will take for the federal supply of shots to meet demand.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

CDC releases new guidance telling schools how to reopen. Japan expected to approve Pfizer vaccine within days; vaccines are key to holding the delayed Tokyo Olympics. Dr. Anthony Fauci says people must wear masks “for several, several months” as vaccinations are rolled out. The Victoria state has imposed five-day lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel; the Australian Open will continue but without crowds.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

HELENA, Mont. -- A fifth Montana lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 during this year’s session.

The House Republicans announced that GOP Rep. Ross Fitzgerald of Fairfield received positive results Friday and gave permission for his name to be released.

COVID-19 panel chair Sen. Jason Ellsworth says Fitzgerald was a close contact of another lawmaker who previously tested positive for the virus. Two other GOP lawmakers tested positive this week.

Fitzgerald was last in the Capitol on Feb. 5. Contact tracing is ongoing.

___

PORTLAND, Ore. - In Oregon the number of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the amount of doses being shipped to the state have increased, however multiple vaccine locations were forced to close Friday and Saturday due to snowy and icy weather.

In addition, officials from the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that there are four “breakthrough cases” in the state — people who tested positive for coronavirus at least 14 days after completing their vaccination series. The illness in these individuals range from asymptomatic to mild.

Officials said that studies show that the vaccine may help reduce the severity of the illness.

“What all this means is that we can expect to see more breakthrough cases,” Dean Sidelinger, the health authority’s state health officer, said. “Getting as many Oregonians as possible vaccinated remains a critical objective to ending the pandemic.”

Health officials announced Friday that Oregon’s weekly allocation of first doses is again increasing, from 75,000 to 82,000.

___

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 20 more military vaccination teams that will be prepared to go out to communities around the country, putting the department on pace to deploy as many as 19,000 troops if the 100 planned teams are realized. The troop number is almost double what federal authorities initially thought would be needed.

Chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s latest approval brings the number of COVID-19 vaccination teams so far authorized to 25, with a total of roughly 4,700 service members. He said the teams, which largely involve active duty forces, are being approved in a phased approach, based on the needs of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Pentagon first received the original request from FEMA in late January, for 100 vaccination teams with a total of 10,000 troops. Kirby said only one team has been deployed so far because it is a complicated process that requires co-ordination with local and state authorities to identify the right locations and determine the infrastructure and support that is needed. He said it takes time to set each site up correctly.

___

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A pandemic relief fund for small businesses in Nevada will double in size from $51 million to $101 million after Nevada’s governor signed a bill to add federal dollars to the fund. Democrat Steve Sisolak signed legislation on Friday, fulfilling a priority he committed to in January to help small businesses trying to stay afloat amid the pandemic. The bill won unanimous approval from lawmakers from both parties.

The Pandemic Emergency Technical Support fund has provided grants to 4,600 businesses for help with expenses like payroll and rent and expects to be able to provide roughly 9,000 in total with the supplementary funds.

___

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico education officials are asking for permission to waive standardized testing for the second year, citing the difficulties of the pandemic. The New Mexico Public Education Department says it will encourage school districts to voluntarily administer tests that cover reading, math and science comprehension. The department acknowledges that a volunteer-based assessment might not allow for a scientific sample of students.

Legislative researchers have called on the department to assess students as soon as possible, saying policymakers need to know how students are doing. In a report last fall, they estimated students had lost three to 12 months of learning over the summer.

___

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont officials say the next age group in the state eligible for coronavirus vaccinations — people 70 and older —may start registering for required vaccine appointments next week.

Appointments can be made starting Tuesday morning on the Health Department’s website , which is encouraged, or by calling 855-722-7878. Officials say while the registration period doesn’t open until next week, people who plan to register online can create an account online ahead of time.

Vermonters aged 75 and older and health care workers can still get vaccines.

___

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top public health agency has released a roadmap for reopening U.S. schools in the middle of a pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is emphasizing mask wearing and social distancing. It says vaccination of teachers is important but not a prerequisite for reopening.

CDC officials say there is strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely, especially at lower grade levels, and the guidance is targeted at schools that teach kindergarten up to 12th grade.

The agency also emphasized hand washing, disinfection of school facilities, diagnostic testing and contact tracing to find new infections and separate infected people. The CDC stressed the safest way to open schools is by making sure there is as little disease in a community as possible.

President Joe Biden wants most schools back to in-person teaching by the end of his first 100 days in office. The White House said this week a national strategy would be guided by science.

___

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has further loosened coronavirus restrictions on New York restaurants after a recent dip in infections.

The Democratic governor says restaurants and bars can stay open until 11 p.m. starting on Sunday. The previous cutoff was 10 p.m.

The announcement comes after one earlier this week saying that restaurants could reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity starting Friday to go along with existing outdoor dining. Indoor dining had been prohibited since mid-December when coronavirus cases started surging.

Cuomo had said restaurateurs had asked for the ban on indoor dining to be lifted in February to let them cash in on Valentine’s Day.

The governor says the state’s infection rate is the lowest since Nov. 30.

___

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization says the drop in confirmed coronavirus around the world is encouraging. However, he cautioned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the number of reported cases of globally has declined for the fourth week in a row, and the number of deaths also fell for the second consecutive week.

“These declines appear to be due to countries implementing public health measures more stringently,” Tedros said. “We should all be encouraged, but complacency is as dangerous as the virus itself.”

He adds: “Now is not the time for any country to relax measures or for any individual to let down their guard. Every life that is lost now is all the more tragic as vaccines are beginning to be rolled out.”

Globally, there’s been 107 million coronavirus cases and 2.3 million confirmed deaths.

___

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide has told Democratic lawmakers that his administration took months to release data on the coronavirus death toll among nursing home residents because officials “froze” over worries that information was “going to be used against” them.

That’s according to a Democratic lawmaker who attended the Wednesday meeting and a partial transcript provided by the governor’s office. Republicans are calling for resignations of both Cuomo and the aide, secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa.

Progressive Democrats are blasting the Cuomo administration for its lack of transparency. DeRosa says she was just trying to explain that the administration had to put lawmakers’ request on hold while responding to a federal inquiry.

___

MILAN — A more contagious variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain now accounts for nearly 18% of all cases in Italy.

Health ministry official Gianni Rezza says the U.K. variant has been located in areas of Tuscany, Umbria and Abruzzo, where red zones have been set up in a bid to isolate the variant. Because the variant is so fast-moving, it could become the dominant strain of coronavirus within five to six weeks, according to the head of Italy’s National Health Institute, Silvio Brusaferro.

Italy reported 13,908 new cases and 316 deaths on Friday. Italy has registered a total of 2.6 million cases and more than 93,000 confirmed deaths.

___

HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has lifted the statewide mask mandate.

The Republican governor says he made the decision because enough vulnerable Montana residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Some public health officials say the state’s vaccination rate is still too low to lift the masking requirement.

Several cities and counties are keeping local mask requirements. Just over 4% of Montana residents have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

___

LONDON — Britain’s scientific advisers say they are confident the coronavirus outbreak is shrinking across the country for the first time in more than six months.

The government says the reproduction or R number, which measures how many people each infected person passes the virus on to, is between 0.7 and 0.9. A number below 1 means the outbreak is shrinking.

It is the first time since July that the R number has been below 1 for every region of the country.

The U.K. is in lockdown to try to curb Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, which has caused more than 116,000 deaths. The number of deaths and new infections are shrinking after peaking in January.

The government is pushing ahead with a plan to vaccinate the entire adult population. It looks on course to meet its target of giving the first of two shots of vaccine to the 15 million people at greatest risk, including everyone over 70, by Monday.

On Friday, Britain registered 15,144 new coronavirus cases to surpass 4.0 million. Another 768 deaths raised the official death toll to 116,287, the fifth highest behind the U.S., Brazil, Mexico and India.

___

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing back against critics of the country’s slow coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying vast vaccination centres set up last year will be full by April.

In an interview with public broadcaster ZDF, Merkel acknowledged there was “disappointment” at the slow start but insisted that it was surprising there is a vaccine just one year after the virus was first discovered. Germany began vaccinating older people in December and has so far administered some 3.8 million shots. The vast vaccination centres set up in exhibition halls and sports arenas have seen few patients as many of the shots were given to people in nursing homes or hospitals before vaccine supplies slowed in Europe.

___

PHOENIX — Arizona reported more than 2,400 coronavirus cases and 172 deaths on Friday.

The Department of Health Services reports that increased the totals to 793,532 cases and 14,834 confirmed deaths.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to decline, with 2,396 occupying inpatient beds, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 6,184 on Jan. 28 to 2,758 on Thursday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 149 to 130 during the same period.

___

TOKYO — Japan’s health minister says the efficacy of Pfizer vaccine was endorsed by a ministry panel, paving the way for a final approval within days.

Health Minister Norihisa Tamura says a formal approval is expected Sunday. The vaccine is already administered in the U.S. and many other countries since December.

Vaccines are considered key to holding the delayed Olympics this summer. Japan is expected to receive 144 million doses from Pfizer, 120 million from AstraZeneca and about 50 million from Moderna before the end of this year, enough to cover its population.

Japan must rely on imports, many subject to the EU’s export control, and a cause for concern about supplies. Vaccines developed by Japan are still in the early stages.

About 20,000 front-line medical workers at hospitals in Japan will get their first shots beginning the middle of next week. About 3 million other medical workers will be next, followed by elderly people getting their shots in April. By June, it’s expected all others will be eligible.

___

MADRID — Several central Spanish regions are announcing some easing of curfews and restrictions on bar and restaurants.

The World Health Organization on Thursday warned that despite a significative drop in new infections in Spain, the rate of infection remained high. The 14-day caseload dropped to 540 infections per 100,000 inhabitants on Thursday from a peak of 900 two weeks ago.

With capacity limitations, the central Castilla La Mancha and Castilla y León regions on Friday re-opened food and beverage establishments after a monthlong ban.

The Madrid region is ruled by a right-wing coalition that has often clashed with the left-wing central authorities over how to best combat the pandemic. It also announced starting Thursday, it will shorten the night-time curfew by one hour and allow bars to open longer if the caseload continues to fall.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s Defence Ministry says it’s extending by six weeks the deployment of military doctors, nurses and other personnel to help Portugal with its spike in coronavirus cases.

The ministry says after discussions with Portuguese authorities, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer agreed to keep personal there into April.

An initial team of eight military doctors and 18 nurses and hygiene specialists arrived in Lisbon on Feb. 3 for a three-week deployment to help at overburdened hospitals.

Kramp-Karrenbauer says she was “convinced that particularly at this time European solidarity is indispensable.”

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Tottenham is 6th English team moved by UEFA to neutral venue

    NYON, Switzerland — Tottenham was the latest Premier League club to have its next European game moved to a neutral country on Friday because of travel restrictions in England during the pandemic. Six of the seven English clubs in either the Champions League or Europa League will play their first-leg games this month in neutral countries. Only Leicester still has its originally scheduled game, away to Slavia Prague in the Czech capital. That is in the Europa League round of 32 next Thursday. UEFA said Tottenham will play Austrian side Wolfsberger next Thursday in Budapest, Hungary. Liverpool and Manchester City are already going to the Puskas Arena in Budapest in the next two weeks for Champions League games because they are barred from entering Germany. They face Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively, in first legs of the round of 16. Arsenal was moved for a second time on Friday, and will go to Greece to host Benfica in the Europa League. The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place in Rome at Stadio Olimpico. UEFA previously said the away goals rule will apply even though neither Arsenal nor Benfica has home advantage. Both neutral venues were already being prepared for use in the Europa League. Olympiakos hosts PSV Eindhoven next week and Roma hosts Braga on Feb. 25. English clubs cannot travel to some European countries while an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant originating in Britain is spreading. Chelsea is going to Bucharest, Romania, to face Atlético Madrid in a Champions League first-leg game. Manchester United will go to Juventus' stadium in Turin to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League next week. Arsenal is the only Premier League club yet confirmed to play its home game outside of England. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • MATCHDAY: Man City hosts Tottenham; Barcelona plays Alaves

    A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday: ENGLAND Tottenham was starting to look like a serious title challenger when Jose Mourinho's side beat Manchester City 2-0 in November but the fortunes of both clubs have turned dramatically since then. While City has not lost again, and head into Saturday’s reverse fixture as leader looking to extend its 15-game winning run in all competitions, Tottenham has slipped to eighth place. A three-game losing sequence was broken only by last week’s victory over struggling West Bromwich Albion. Liverpool’s hopes of defending its title look faint after losing to City 4-1 on Sunday to fall 10 points behind. The champion has endured a wretched spell with just two wins in its last nine league matches. Liverpool on Saturday plays Leicester, which is a place and three points ahead. Aston Villa, which survived relegation last season only on the final day, heads to Brighton ninth in the standings. Winning both games in hand over Chelsea and Liverpool could see Dean Smith’s side climb above both clubs and up to fourth. Crystal Palace plays relegation-threatened Burnley looking to climb into the top half of the standings. SPAIN Lionel Messi is one game away from matching Barcelona’s club record of most Spanish league appearances held by former midfield great Xavi Hernández. Xavi’s milestone stands at 505 appearances. Messi has made 504 and is expected to play when Alavés visits Camp Nou. Atlético Madrid visits Granada aiming to start another winning streak and strengthen its lead of the league. Atlético will aim to bounce back from drawing Celta Vigo 2-2 that ended an eight-round winning run. Atlético leads second-placed Real Madrid by five points and has two more games to play than the defending champion. Sevilla hosts Huesca seeking a ninth consecutive win overall after it beat Barcelona 2-0 midweek in the opening leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal. Also, Eibar welcomes Valladolid with both in danger of relegation. ITALY Serie A leader AC Milan will be hoping to take advantage of a tough weekend for its title rivals when it visits relegation-threatened Spezia. Milan has a two-point advantage over second-placed Inter Milan, which hosts fifth-placed Lazio on Sunday. Nine-time defending champion Juventus goes to Napoli on Saturday. The Bianconeri beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup last month. It will be Spezia’s first match under American ownership after it was bought by the Platek family on Thursday. Spezia is six points above the bottom three. Torino is only one point above the relegation zone and it hosts Genoa, which is moving away from danger under Davide Ballardini. GERMANY One win from Borussia Dortmund's last five Bundesliga games leaves the team and interim coach Edin Terzic under heavy pressure ahead of the home game against Hoffenheim. Dortmund is sixth and a win would help to close the gap to the Champions League places and give some energy to a team which was flagging before it fired coach Lucien Favre in December and appointed Terzic. Missing out on the Champions League could force Dortmund to sell more of its promising young players at the end of the season. Bayer Leverkusen is fifth ahead of hosting relegation-threatened Mainz. If last-placed Schalke is to mount an unlikely escape from the relegation zone, it could do with beating Union Berlin. Hertha Berlin visits Stuttgart as it looks for a first win since reappointing coach Pal Dardai. Werder Bremen plays Freiburg. FRANCE Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is in a difficult position heading into the home game against 13th-placed Nice. With defending champion PSG only third in the league, he can ill afford to rest key players but also has a Champions League game in Barcelona on Tuesday. Neymar is out injured for the next four weeks and midfielder Marco Verratti is recovering from a bruised hip, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas has recovered from an adductor injury and could start. Lyon looks for a sixth straight win and will go to the top provisionally by beating visiting Montpellier, and sixth-placed Lens travels to struggling Reims in the day's other game. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Diversity group calls Jags' hiring of Doyle 'unacceptable'

    A group whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL has strongly criticized the Jacksonville Jaguars and new coach Urban Meyer for hiring assistant Chris Doyle. The Fritz Pollard Alliance cited issues involving Doyle when he worked at the University of Iowa. “At a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, it is simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches,” the alliance said in a statement Friday. "Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of Black players. His conduct should be as disqualifying for the NFL as it was for University of Iowa. “Urban Meyer’s statement, `I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years,' reflects the good ol’boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.” On Thursday, Meyer defended the hiring of the former Iowa assistant accused of racism, saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.” Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after more than a dozen former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle denied the allegations. An investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence. A lawyer for 13 Black ex-Iowa football players has filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. Doyle is among the defendants. Meyer officially hired Doyle as Jacksonville’s director of sports performance — part of his 30-person staff — and said he will assist the strength and conditioning and athletic training programs. Doyle served as Iowa’s strength and conditioning co-ordinator for more than two decades (1999-2019). “I feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position,” Meyer said. “I vet everyone on our staff, and like I said, the relationship goes back close to 20 years and a lot of hard questions asked, a lot of vetting involved with all our staff. We did a very good job vetting that one.” Meyer added that owner Shad Khan was involved with all of the “high-end hires,” including Doyle. Meyer said he’s confident the addition won’t be an issue with current player or potential free agents. “I know the person for close to 20 years and I can assure them there will be nothing of any sort in the Jaguar facility,” Meyer said. Hiring Doyle rekindled memories of Meyer protecting assistant coach Zach Smith for years at Ohio State. The Buckeyes suspended Meyer for three games shortly before the 2018 season for mishandling Smith’s misconduct that included domestic violence allegations, a drug problem and poor job performance. An investigation turned up “a pattern of troubling behaviour by Zach Smith: promiscuous and embarrassing sexual behaviour, drug abuse, truancy, dishonesty, financial irresponsibility, a possible NCAA violation, and a lengthy police investigation into allegations of criminal domestic violence and cybercrimes,” according to summary investigative findings released by the university. Meyer knew about at least some of the issues and did little, if anything, before finally firing Smith after his wife asked a judge for a protective order. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press

  • Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

    BOLOGNA, Italy — Coach Filippo Inzaghi returned to his former Bologna club and watched his Benevento side recover a 1-1 draw in the snow and leapfrog the host in the Serie A table on Friday. Inzaghi was fired by Bologna in 2019. Bologna made a perfect start when the unmarked Nicola Sansone scored after 55 seconds, pouncing on Musa Barrow's blocked shot. Bologna dominated for the first hour in thickening snow. Ginaluca Caparari missed an equalizer before halftime when he hit the post, but Nicolas Viola claimed it in the second half with a brilliant back-heeled flick after a mistake by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski. The teams swapped places in the standings, Benevento up to 13th and Bologna down to 14th. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Twins finalize $6.25M contract for new closer Alex Colomé

    MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins finalized their $6.25 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Alex Colomé on Friday, bolstering the back of their bullpen with an experienced closer. The deal, which was agreed to last week, will pay Colomé a $5 million base salary for 2021 and includes a $5.5 million option for 2022 that can be declined by the Twins with a $1.25 million buyout. Colomé was the primary ninth-inning pitcher for the Chicago White Sox the last two seasons, posting an 0.81 ERA and 12 saves in 21 appearances in 2020. The 32-year-old Colomé made the All-Star team in 2016, his first season as a closer for the Tampa Bay Rays and led the league with 47 saves in 2017. Minnesota holds its first pitchers and catchers workout of spring training next Friday. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press