The Latest: Japan, Spain, France, Italy condemn Russian move

·7 min read

The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

___

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s military actions in the Ukraine and said his country will respond in a speedy fashion in concert with the United States and other allies.

“This Russian invasion stands to put at risk the basic principle of international order that forbids one-sided action of force in an attempt to change the status quo. We strongly condemn Russia, and we will respond speedily in cooperation with the U.S. and other Western nations,” he said at his official residence in Tokyo.

Spain, France, Australia and Italy were among others condemning the attack. Germany and Turkey also warned their citizens in Ukraine to stay in a safe place.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is ending his two-day visit to Moscow hours after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.

Pakistani government officials have offered few details on the substance of Khan's visit, which was planned more than a month ago and was expected to focus on Pakistan's energy needs. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years.

Khan was to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his arrival on Wednesday, though the foreign ministry has not spoken of it. Khan’s decision to still go ahead with the visit despite a growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine surprised some analysts.

In recent years Pakistan has grown closer to Russia, which has traditional ties with Islamabad’s long-time foe and neighbor India. Russia and Pakistan have shared military exercises and grown closer as peace was sought to the relentless conflict in Afghanistan.

___

BRUSSELS — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of NATO ambassadors to assess the invasion of Ukraine, which borders several NATO members.

The meeting Thursday morning will “address the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russia’s unprovoked attack.”

Earlier, Stoltenberg had already condemned Russia’s invasion. “Despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression,” Stoltenberg said.

He also warned Moscow that the alliance will will “do all it takes to protect and defend” NATO members.

He called the invasion a “grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately.”

___

MOSCOW — The Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine’s air defense assets and airbases.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian strikes have “suppressed air defense means of the Ukrainian military,” adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine’s military bases has been incapacitated.” It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, reported that it has shot down five Russian aircraft while fending off the Russian attack on the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.

___

BEIJING — China is advising its people in Ukraine to stay home because of ongoing military actions and chaos but made no mention of Russian forces.

The notice issued on its Kyiv embassy’s social media account Thursday said: “Social order is chaotic and out of control, especially in the cities where at times of serious unrest."

It said a person walking on the streets could be a target of attack and traffic could be stopped at any time. It added that people should remain calm and contact local authorities if they come into danger.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in eastern Ukraine early Thursday.

China has denounced sanctions against Russia, with which it has increasingly aligned its foreign policy to challenge the West, and blamed the U.S. and its allies for provoking Moscow.

___

BRUSSELS — The top European Union chiefs said the invasion of Ukraine “will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia” and that more sanction will be in the offing.

The 27-nation bloc already issued sanctions on Russia for its recognition of breakaway republics in Ukraine earlier this week, and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell “will outline a further sanctions package.”

The 27 EU leaders will discuss them later Thursday at a summit meeting and they could be imposed soon after.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus.

The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. They said the Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties.

Russian troops have deployed to its ally Belarus for military drills, a move that the West saw as a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is about 75 kilometers (50 miles) south of the border with Belarus.

___

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine calling it “a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe.”

The chancellor said Thursday morning that “the Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. It cannot be justified by anything.”

He added that “Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms.”

Scholz said in a written statement that “our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this military action immediately."

He added Germany would coordinate closely with others within the framework of the Group of Seven, NATO and the European Union.

___

BERLIN — The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is telling air operators of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that “this is now an active conflict zone.”

In the bulletin issued early Thursday, EASA said that “airspace and critical infrastructure, including airports, are exposed to military activities which result in safety risks for civil aircraft. In particular, there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft.”

It added: “The presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a HIGH risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels.”

It recommended that, “additionally, as a precautionary measure, operators should exercise extreme caution and avoid using the airspace” within 100 nautical miles of the Belarusian- and Russia-Ukraine border.

___

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Russia's attack on Ukraine — as he appealed for President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops — was “the saddest moment” of his five-year tenure.

The U.N. chief opened the emergency Security Council meeting by urgently appealing to Putin: “In the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia."

But during the meeting, Putin announced early Thursday that he was launching a “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine.

Guterres later urged the Russian president to withdraw his troops and added: “In the name of humanity do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century, with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation, but with an impact we cannot even foresee in relation to the consequences for the global economy.”

“What is clear for me is that this war doesn’t make any sense,” Guterres said, stressing that it violates the U.N. Charter and will cause a level of suffering if it doesn’t stop that Europe hasn’t know since at least the 1990s Balkans crisis.

___

BEIJING — Asian stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged after President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine.

Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2% and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3% Thursday. Oil prices jumped nearly $3 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies.

Earlier, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance.

Investors already were uneasy about the possible impact of the Federal Reserve’s plans to try to cool inflation by withdrawing ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus that boosted share prices.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Magnetic brain cell technique developed that could treat depression

    Experts described how the magnets can be used as switches to turn ‘on’ the cells when a strong magnet is placed near the head.

  • 1MDB: Trial of ex-Goldman banker paused after documents blunder

    Prosecutors did not share more than 15,500 documents with defence lawyers, a court heard.

  • U.S., G7 allies to hold Russia accountable after attack on Ukraine - Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine. Biden, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Wednesday, said the United States and its allies will respond in "a united and decisive way" to what he called "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine.

  • Weighing Russia sanctions success tough in Ukraine conflict

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Biden administration prepares its response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Treasury Department is tasked with finding ways to choke off parts of Russia’s economic development. One key question for the administration is how to measure the success. With inflation already at record highs, a global pandemic that keeps businesses struggling to reopen and an energy shortage throughout Europe, the mathematics on punishing one of the world’s biggest economies can be complex t

  • Ukrainian Montrealers fear full-scale Russian invasion could be imminent

    Until recently, when Montrealer Tetyana Tsomko would call friends and family back in Ukraine, they would chat about their weekends, how the relatives were doing and what the kids were up to these days. Now their conversations are filled with talk of bomb shelters, air raid siren tests, children doing emergency drills at school and the looming threat of armed conflict with Russia. "Last week, the stress level really augmented incredibly," said Tsomko, who moved to Montreal 12 years ago with her h

  • Ivanka Trump is in talks with the January 6 committee to potentially cooperate with its investigation

    The congressional committee last month sent a letter to Ivanka Trump asking her to voluntarily meet with the panel.

  • Laura Ingraham Calls Ukrainian President's Plea For Peace 'Pathetic'

    The Fox News host said it was a "pathetic display" when Volodymyr Zelenskyy implored Russia not to invade his country.

  • Ivanka Trump In Talks With Jan. 6 Committee To Cooperate In Inquiry

    The House panel had asked former President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser to voluntarily provide information on the Capitol attack.

  • 'There is No Purgatory for War Criminals.' World Condemns Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    Countries across the globe appealed to Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine after it launched a military operation in the country's east

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.