Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

Ethereum has resumed its downtrend with a woeful daily close below a key level of support.

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $3,800 following a slight bounce from the $3,680 level.

However, it is now crucially trading below the diagonal trendline that provided support dating back to July.

Ethereum is now expected to re-test this trendline at $3,910. Failure to break above $3,900 would confirm it as a new point of resistance, which would see downside price targets at $3,350 and $2,880 begin to emerge.

Ethereum

ETHUSD chart by TradingView

The only way the market can trigger a reversal is if Bitcoin can form a higher low above $53,000 following its dramatic fall from $69,000 over the past month.

Many investors are now cautious of the prospect of a mutli-year bear market, similar to that of 2018 and 2019. This does not include billionaire MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who audaciously purchased $80 million worth of Bitcoin at $57,500 last week.

Cryptocurrency assets typically fall as much as 90% during a bear market, which means that Ethereum could slide back below the $1,000 mark for the first time since late 2020.

About Ethereum

Ethereum was launched by Vitalik Buterin on July 30 2015. He was a researcher and programmer working on Bitcoin Magazine and he initially wrote a whitepaper in 2013 describing Ethereum.

Buterin had proposed that Bitcoin needed a scripting language. He decided to develop a new platform with a more general scripting language when he couldn’t get buy-in to his proposal.

As with any investment, it pays to do some homework before you part with your money. The prices of cryptocurrencies are volatile and go up and down quickly. This page is not recommending a particular currency or whether you should invest or not.

