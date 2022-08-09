Latest on Epicentre sale + City of Concord, police officer sued over shooting

Hello! KJ here. Choose your fighter: Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold? It’s been the debate of the summer in Carolina sports.

Scott Fowler’s latest column has a firm observation from Panthers training camp: one quarterback has clearly looked better than the other. So, who’s winning?

Scroll for the rest of your news this afternoon, including more from Spartanburg below. Thanks to audience engagement intern Sydney Bergan for her help.

The sale of Epicentre at 210 East Trade Street in Charlotte is Aug. 9, following two foreclosure live auction postponements.

After two postponements over the last three months, the Epicentre may finally be sold.

The hefty $95 million bid was made by creditor Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas this morning. The entire sale process took about 10 minutes and the bidding itself was over in less than a minute.

Following Tuesday’s sale, there is a 10-day period to accept “upset bids.” The last day for upset bids is Aug. 19 and the earliest Deutsche Bank could take ownership of the uptown property is Aug. 22, court documents showed.

Catherine Muccigrosso has more.

Brandon Combs rides around a Charlotte-area amusement park with his daughter, Allison, last summer. Combs was shot and killed by Concord police officers in February 2022 during a suspected theft at an auto dealership.

The mother of a Gastonia man shot to death by a police officer during an attempted car theft has sued the officer and the City of Concord in federal court.

The complaint alleges the officer broke the law when he shot 29-year-old Brandon Combs multiple times, called in the incident, then opened fire again. It alleges accuses them of excessive force, assault and battery, wrongful and intentional death and gross negligence.

Atlanta attorney Harry Daniels told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday that the complaint seeks “some form of justice for the Combs family.” Combs’ death still remains under investigation by the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Gordon and Jonathan Limehouse have the full story.

Even hitting a multi-million dollar jackpot isn’t enough in today’s economy, a North Carolina lottery winner told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Would you rather have $1,000 a day for life or over $4 million in your pocket right now?

Story continues

Gastonia resident Jimmie Shindler sounded a bit humble and none-too-impressed when he won big on a $2 lottery ticket. Which of the two options did he choose? The lump sum of $4.08 million after taxes, officials said.

“Just going to save the money,” Shindler said. “$4 million is not much these days, my friend.”

“I’m down to earth,” he added. “I cut my grass. Just simple. Just (going to) relax.”

Joe Marusak has the story.

Jordan Surenkamp, head coach of the Greensboro Swarm, points to his players during the game against Wisconsin Herd on February 4, 2022 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jordan Surenkamp is returning for a second season as the head coach of the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets’ G League affiliate.

Surenkamp began his coaching career with the Hornets cutting up videos in 2018. Greensboro, like most G League teams, is used as a teaching ground of sorts, where the likes of Kai Jones, James Bouknight and JT Thor were shuffled back and forth in their rookie years.

“I think it’s a huge benefit,” Surenkiamp said Tuesday. “Obviously, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to get to do it again. But any time you can have some consistency in that position, I think it’s’ always important. From an organizational standpoint, I’m very clear understanding the goals that the organization has for Greensboro. What the expectations are, how they want things done.”

Rod Boone has the details.

5. Some more stories to read

---

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.

Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your weekend!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.