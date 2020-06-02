The Latest: England-West Indies cricket test series in July

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

England is set to host the West Indies in three cricket tests in July, subject to government approval.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The West Indies will arrive next Tuesday and travel to Old Trafford in Manchester for quarantine and training.

They will then move to Southampton for the first test from July 8, and back to Old Trafford for the remaining tests starting on July 16 and July 24.

There will be no spectators.

The two venues were chosen because they had hotels attached or nearby and could be turned into ''bio-secure environments.''

Cricket West Indies agreed in principle to tour last Friday.

The test series was originally scheduled to begin on Thursday.

---

An Albanian player has tested positive for the coronavirus but the country's soccer federation says his club will play as scheduled when the league resumes this week amid the pandemic.

The KF Bylis player was not named.

League matches in Albania will resume on Wednesday without fans in the stadiums. The matches will follow medical protocols drafted in consultation with UEFA.

Federation spokesman Andi Vrecani says ''the championship is not threatened because the protocol has been set that such a player with COVID-19 is quarantined for 14 days and the team continues preparation normally.''

Play was suspended in mid-March following the country's lockdown.

Bylis is in seventh place. The league is expected to finish by July 29 with the Albanian Cup final on Aug. 2.

---

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports