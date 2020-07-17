The Latest: England wants fans in stadiums in October

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in October.

No fans have been allowed at stadiums since sports resumed in the country in June after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says ''from October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia ... in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots.''

---

