Here are the latest donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Anonymous, $100, In memory of Ed and Judy Thomson
Anthony DeSain, $25
Bruce Larowe, $100
Callie Wiese, $25
Carole Salerno, $200
Charles Thompson, $50
Edward Martin, $100
Emily Nantz, $100
Flower Trail Garden Club, $1,310
Francis and Charlotte Hammond, $100, In memory of Samantha Hammond
Gale Atkins, $100
Gordon Ross, $50
James Reichard, $500
Jason Norman, $100
Jo and Steve Smith, $50, In memory of Katherine and Chunk Smith & Mildred and Roy Lisk
Joanne Webster, $25
Jonathan Hart, $100
Joyce Poe, $1,000, In loving memory of Eddie Poe
Laura Hetterick, $75
Lavelle Porter, $100, In memory of Joe and Bill Porter
Linda Fox, $100, In loving memory of John and Diane Fox
Michael and Sandi Wiese, $100
Neil Snider, $150
Pansy Moseley, $100
Peter Brennan, $500
Phyllis Sneed, $50
Richard Hechenbleikner, $100
Richard McCracken, $1,000
Robert and Cyndie Eby, $100
Robert Dixon, $17
Sally Harris, $200, In memory of Ken Harris
Shari and Randy Hord, $100
Steve Martin, $100
Steve Martin, $100, In memory of Nancy F. Wike and Walter and Gladys Fisher
Steve Martin, $100, In memory of LB and Pauline Martin, and in honor of the people of Ukraine
W. Britton Smith, Jr., $1,000
Today’s Total $8,027
YTD Total $129,253
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.