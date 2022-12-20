Here are the latest donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Anonymous, $100, In memory of Ed and Judy Thomson

Anthony DeSain, $25

Bruce Larowe, $100

Callie Wiese, $25

Carole Salerno, $200

Charles Thompson, $50

Edward Martin, $100

Emily Nantz, $100

Flower Trail Garden Club, $1,310

Francis and Charlotte Hammond, $100, In memory of Samantha Hammond

Gale Atkins, $100

Gordon Ross, $50

James Reichard, $500

Jason Norman, $100

Jo and Steve Smith, $50, In memory of Katherine and Chunk Smith & Mildred and Roy Lisk

Joanne Webster, $25

Jonathan Hart, $100

Joyce Poe, $1,000, In loving memory of Eddie Poe

Laura Hetterick, $75

Lavelle Porter, $100, In memory of Joe and Bill Porter

Linda Fox, $100, In loving memory of John and Diane Fox

Michael and Sandi Wiese, $100

Neil Snider, $150

Pansy Moseley, $100

Peter Brennan, $500

Phyllis Sneed, $50

Richard Hechenbleikner, $100

Richard McCracken, $1,000

Robert and Cyndie Eby, $100

Robert Dixon, $17

Sally Harris, $200, In memory of Ken Harris

Shari and Randy Hord, $100

Steve Martin, $100

Steve Martin, $100, In memory of Nancy F. Wike and Walter and Gladys Fisher

Steve Martin, $100, In memory of LB and Pauline Martin, and in honor of the people of Ukraine

W. Britton Smith, Jr., $1,000

Today’s Total $8,027

YTD Total $129,253

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.