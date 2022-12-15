Here are the latest donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Carolyn Killingsworth, $100

Deborah Quick, $50

Karen Dunaway, $1,000

Kelly Compton, $250

Lisa Bellucci, $300

Margaret Sass, $200

Mike and Gina Henderson & Zoe Economides, $1,000, In memory of G-Mom, Helen Wynne

Nancy Spencer, $200

Nicole Tedesco, $250

Richard Fiegel, $50

Today’s Total $3,400

YTD Total $115,421

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.