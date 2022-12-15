Here are the latest donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Carolyn Killingsworth, $100
Deborah Quick, $50
Karen Dunaway, $1,000
Kelly Compton, $250
Lisa Bellucci, $300
Margaret Sass, $200
Mike and Gina Henderson & Zoe Economides, $1,000, In memory of G-Mom, Helen Wynne
Nancy Spencer, $200
Nicole Tedesco, $250
Richard Fiegel, $50
Today’s Total $3,400
YTD Total $115,421
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.