These are the latest donors to The Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
Anonymous, $35
Bill and Daria Wallace, $150
David Epstein, $250
Donna Gibson, $250
Ed Hord, $25
Gina and Mike Henderson, and Zoe Economides, $1,000, In memory of Helen Wynne, a wonderful mother and G-Mom
Ingrid Smith, $500
James C. Olsen, $100
Jane Hunter, $200
John and Christen Scott, $500
Joseph Gyscek, $500
Judy Ranson, $250, In memory of Dick Ranson
Katherine Hill, $100, In memory of Van Hill
Kathleen Kreshon, $100
Kathy Winfield, $50
Keith Wassum, $50
Kenneth Bozza, $100
Larken Egleston, $25
Linda Matney, $1,000
Mary Margaret Ferrer, $100
Mr. and Mrs. Ludwell Lee Chambers, $1,000
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Ranson, Jr., $500
Nancy G. Turner, $500
PayPal Giving Fund, $354.21
Richard Deiber, $100
Richard Fiegel, $50
Richard P. McCracken, $1,000
Robin Mott, $500
Ross Andresen, $200, In honor of Molly and Kate
Sally Geib and Tom Tanton, $1,000
Stanley Ruppe, $250
Stephen D. Hope, $1,000
Susan Carr, $200
Susan Ross, $50, In memory of Paul Gibson
Theodore Tozer, $500
Tom Moser, $2,000
W. Britton Smith, Jr., $1,000
William Griffith, $50
Today’s Total: $15,539
YTD Total: $15,539
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.
To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.