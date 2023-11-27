These are the latest donors to The Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

Anonymous, $35

Bill and Daria Wallace, $150

David Epstein, $250

Donna Gibson, $250

Ed Hord, $25

Gina and Mike Henderson, and Zoe Economides, $1,000, In memory of Helen Wynne, a wonderful mother and G-Mom

Ingrid Smith, $500

James C. Olsen, $100

Jane Hunter, $200

John and Christen Scott, $500

Joseph Gyscek, $500

Judy Ranson, $250, In memory of Dick Ranson

Katherine Hill, $100, In memory of Van Hill

Kathleen Kreshon, $100

Kathy Winfield, $50

Keith Wassum, $50

Kenneth Bozza, $100

Larken Egleston, $25

Linda Matney, $1,000

Mary Margaret Ferrer, $100

Mr. and Mrs. Ludwell Lee Chambers, $1,000

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Ranson, Jr., $500

Nancy G. Turner, $500

PayPal Giving Fund, $354.21

Richard Deiber, $100

Richard Fiegel, $50

Richard P. McCracken, $1,000

Robin Mott, $500

Ross Andresen, $200, In honor of Molly and Kate

Sally Geib and Tom Tanton, $1,000

Stanley Ruppe, $250

Stephen D. Hope, $1,000

Susan Carr, $200

Susan Ross, $50, In memory of Paul Gibson

Theodore Tozer, $500

Tom Moser, $2,000

W. Britton Smith, Jr., $1,000

William Griffith, $50

Today’s Total: $15,539

YTD Total: $15,539

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s annual Angel Tree program has begun. The program provides toys for children in need. On Tuesday, November 10, 2023 the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary group met for a stocking-stuffing event.

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.

To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.