Here are the latest donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Dan and Connie Bobbitt, $100

Donald Walker, $200

Gerald Stadler, $200

Howard McCoy, $100, In loving memory of Jackson Seth McCoy

John Greene, $200

Kirrene Donaldson, $100

Lillian Legacy, $100

Linda Dudley, $100, In memory of Ed Wagner

Lucia Tompkins, $104, In memory of Brian Palmer

Monika Gneuss, $100

Sam and Marcia Ilardo, $104

Thomas Trautmann, $250

Timothy Hose, $1,000

Today’s Total $2,658

YTD Total $18,391

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.