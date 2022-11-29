Here are the latest donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Dan and Connie Bobbitt, $100
Donald Walker, $200
Gerald Stadler, $200
Howard McCoy, $100, In loving memory of Jackson Seth McCoy
John Greene, $200
Kirrene Donaldson, $100
Lillian Legacy, $100
Linda Dudley, $100, In memory of Ed Wagner
Lucia Tompkins, $104, In memory of Brian Palmer
Monika Gneuss, $100
Sam and Marcia Ilardo, $104
Thomas Trautmann, $250
Timothy Hose, $1,000
Today’s Total $2,658
YTD Total $18,391
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.