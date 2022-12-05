Here are the latest donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Allie Mauney, $100

Andrea Schoch-Miller, $50

Anonymous, $100

April Francois, $500

Ashley Smith, $100

Betsy and Alfred Brand, $1,000, In honor of Dalton Warte

Charles P. Clutts, $100

Craig Thompson, $100

Dennis Elliott, $50

Elijah and Althea Tillman, $100

Elizabeth Brunnemer, $500

Elizabeth Bujold, $150

Fred and Edith Dula, $100, In memory of Trent Carriker

Fred and Edith Dula, $200, In memory of Bill and Kate Robinson

Fred and Edith Dula, $200, In memory of Pete and Bobbie Frandana

Henry Durkin, $100

Janet and Len Case, $100

Julia Cox, $30

Julia Wood, $50

K. Martin Waters, IV Memorial Fund, $350

Karen Swope, $250

Katherine Paul, $50

Kathi Stringer, $200, In memory of Joe Stringer

Kathy and Joe Tomasello, $100

Kristen Richardson, $250

Lauren Cable, $95

Lee Fite, $250

Lindsay Pastore, $500

Ludwell Lee Chambers, $500

Lynn Watson, $100

Marsha Pearce, $100, In loving memory of Kenneth Hugh Pearce, Sr.

Maureen McDeson, $30

Maureen Schachner, $100

Michael Howard, $400

Michael Rankin, $1,000, In memory of Kay Rankin

Michele Liu, $100

Mike and Marion Bruner, $40, In honor of our grandchildren, Carter and Bentley Wilson, and Mason Roberts.

Paula Reilly, $100

Randy and Johnadee Matzke, $100

Richard and Barbara Hahn, $300

Robie and Amy Collins, $500

Ronald and Cathy Young, $100

Ronald Sforza, $250

Ross Andresen, $100

Sandy and Ted Tozer, $250

Selwyn M. Smith, $200

Stanley Ruppe, $200, In memory of David Ruppe

Susan Rafferty, $50

The Kunik Family, $300

V.A. Stickan, $50

Veronica Sorban, $25

W. Kirk Crawford, $1,000

William and Patricia Thomas, $100

William Mark Fuller, $500

William R. Hutaff III, $1,150

Today’s Total $13,320

YTD Total $42,506

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.