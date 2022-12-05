Here are the latest donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Allie Mauney, $100
Andrea Schoch-Miller, $50
Anonymous, $100
April Francois, $500
Ashley Smith, $100
Betsy and Alfred Brand, $1,000, In honor of Dalton Warte
Charles P. Clutts, $100
Craig Thompson, $100
Dennis Elliott, $50
Elijah and Althea Tillman, $100
Elizabeth Brunnemer, $500
Elizabeth Bujold, $150
Fred and Edith Dula, $100, In memory of Trent Carriker
Fred and Edith Dula, $200, In memory of Bill and Kate Robinson
Fred and Edith Dula, $200, In memory of Pete and Bobbie Frandana
Henry Durkin, $100
Janet and Len Case, $100
Julia Cox, $30
Julia Wood, $50
K. Martin Waters, IV Memorial Fund, $350
Karen Swope, $250
Katherine Paul, $50
Kathi Stringer, $200, In memory of Joe Stringer
Kathy and Joe Tomasello, $100
Kristen Richardson, $250
Lauren Cable, $95
Lee Fite, $250
Lindsay Pastore, $500
Ludwell Lee Chambers, $500
Lynn Watson, $100
Marsha Pearce, $100, In loving memory of Kenneth Hugh Pearce, Sr.
Maureen McDeson, $30
Maureen Schachner, $100
Michael Howard, $400
Michael Rankin, $1,000, In memory of Kay Rankin
Michele Liu, $100
Mike and Marion Bruner, $40, In honor of our grandchildren, Carter and Bentley Wilson, and Mason Roberts.
Paula Reilly, $100
Randy and Johnadee Matzke, $100
Richard and Barbara Hahn, $300
Robie and Amy Collins, $500
Ronald and Cathy Young, $100
Ronald Sforza, $250
Ross Andresen, $100
Sandy and Ted Tozer, $250
Selwyn M. Smith, $200
Stanley Ruppe, $200, In memory of David Ruppe
Susan Rafferty, $50
The Kunik Family, $300
V.A. Stickan, $50
Veronica Sorban, $25
W. Kirk Crawford, $1,000
William and Patricia Thomas, $100
William Mark Fuller, $500
William R. Hutaff III, $1,150
Today’s Total $13,320
YTD Total $42,506
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.