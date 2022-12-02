Here are the latest donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Alice MacKay, $400, In honor of Robin and Chuck Coira

Douglas Smith, $400, In memory of Roy, Ann, Papa and GG

Elizabeth Stone, $50

Erika Ross, $500

Joseph Gyscek, $500

Kirk Tesch, $500

Maria Ham, $250, In loving memory of Bob and Jo Cunningham

Today’s Total $2,600

YTD Total $29,186

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.