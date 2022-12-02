Here are the latest donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Alice MacKay, $400, In honor of Robin and Chuck Coira
Douglas Smith, $400, In memory of Roy, Ann, Papa and GG
Elizabeth Stone, $50
Erika Ross, $500
Joseph Gyscek, $500
Kirk Tesch, $500
Maria Ham, $250, In loving memory of Bob and Jo Cunningham
Today’s Total $2,600
YTD Total $29,186
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.