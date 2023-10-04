The latest developments on the provincial election in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — It's election day in Manitoba. Heather Stefanson's Progressive Conservatives are fighting to win a third consecutive majority government, while Wab Kinew's NDP is trying to regain the government it lost in 2016.

Here are the latest developments (all times are CT):

8:00 p.m.

Polls have closed in Manitoba's provincial election.

Election headquarters for the Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats were quiet as both parties prepared for results to begin rolling in.

Heather Stefanson, who has led the incumbent PCs since former premier Brian Pallister retired in 2021, hopes to secure a third consecutive majority for the party.

The New Democrats, led by Wab Kinew, have been in Opposition for seven years.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont is hoping to add to the three seats the Liberals hold in the legislature.

7:20 p.m.

Elections Manitoba says issues with its website earlier today have been resolved and vote counting machines have "generally been working well," despite power interruptions in some places.

Southern Manitoba experienced rain and thunderstorms when polls opened today.

Mike Ambrose, the communications director for Elections Manitoba, says in an email that in cases where there were power failures, the agency switched to manual procedures to maintain service.

Earlier in the day, Elections Manitoba communications officer Zack Rach said voters who were having trouble searching its website for information on where to vote were being directed to phone lines.

Rach said there were cases where the website wasn't loading properly for all users, but the issue has been resolved.

