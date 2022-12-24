The latest developments on the major winter storm moving across much of Canada

·1 min read

A major winter storm is hitting Ontario and Quebec, causing flight cancellations, power outages and road closures. Bad weather is also expected in many other parts of the country. Here are the latest developments (all times Eastern):

---

6:40 a.m.

Police in Niagara Region are asking people to stay home amid hazardous road conditions as a result of the ongoing storm.

The Niagara Regional Police Service tweeted Saturday morning that officers are not able to respond to all calls because of the weather.

A media relations officer for the force tweeted that some officers were sleeping in stations because they were unable to get home.

The service also warns that some tow services have been unable to respond to calls.

---

6:27 a.m.

Airports in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver are advising travellers to check their flight status before heading out.

Fierce winter storms have prompted multiple cancellations across Canada as well as the U.S.

WestJet proactively cancelled all flights at airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia on Friday, with a planned Saturday restart dependent on weather conditions.

Vancouver International Airport posted on its website Friday evening that improving weather conditions were resulting in more flights arriving and departing, but still advised passengers to check with their airline before leaving for the airport.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2022

The Canadian Press

