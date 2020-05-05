The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

2:05 p.m.

Manitoba is reporting one new COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 282 -- 271 confirmed, 11 probable.

The province is also reporting the death of a man in his 70s, bringing the total of deaths to seven.

Health officials say they are also dealing with a small cluster of five cases at an unnamed workplace in the Prairie Mountain health region, and say the workplace is not related to health care.

---

1:33 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, the first new case in more than two weeks.

There have now been 119 positive cases in the province, and 118 of them have recovered.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, says the latest case involves a person aged 30-39 in the Fredericton region.

It's not known yet if the latest case is travel-related or community transmission.

---

1:15 p.m.

Quebec is announcing 118 new COVID-19 deaths compared with the prior day, for a total of 2,398.

The province is also recording another 794 positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 33,417 confirmed cases.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said today about 11,200 workers are absent from the health-care network, either because they are sick, vulnerable to COVID-19 infection or otherwise too afraid to go into work.

He says about a third of them should be finishing their 14-day quarantines and is calling on them to return to work in the health-care network, especially in the province's struggling long-term care homes.

---

12:55 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, keeping the provincial total at 259 cases.

The province's chief medical officer of health says there are currently four people in hospital and two of them are in intensive care.

She says 241 people are considered recovered.

---

12:51 p.m.

Canada's chief public health officer says the daily increase of COVID-19 cases in Canada has slowed to about three per cent.

Dr. Theresa Tam says that trend, coupled with statistics showing the percentage of tests coming back positive is going down, even as the number of tests goes up, signifies that the epidemic in Canada is slowing down.

Meanwhile, Tam says the pediatric network in Canada is monitoring children for signs of the inflammatory syndrome known as Kawasaki disease, which some countries have found in some children with COVID-19.

But Tam says there are no firm conclusions in Canada about the links between COVID-19 and inflammatory diseases.

---

12:34 p.m.

The Manitoba government will be mailing out cheques to seniors to help them deal with costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says starting this month, the $200 tax credit will be sent to anyone over 65 who filed 2018 tax returns.

The new benefit is not limited to low-income earners, and will not be treated as taxable income.

Pallister says it will help seniors pay for grocery deliveries and other costs they are facing.

---

12:10 p.m.

The federal government says almost 7.5 million people have received emergency federal aid since the program launched almost a month ago.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides up to $2,000 per month to anyone who either lost a job, earns less than $1,000, or whose job prospects have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal figures posted today show 7.49 million people have applied for the benefit since it launched on April 6.

The government has said the benefit is taxable, but it won't seek to collect the money until next year.

---

11:12 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 387 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 61 more deaths.

That brings the provincial total to 18,310 cases, including 1,361 deaths and 12,779 resolved cases.

The new provincial total is 2.2 per cent higher than the previous day, which is part of a general downward trend of late.

--

11:10 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 41.

Health officials say the deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

As of today, Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 991 confirmed cases.

They say 652 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

---

11 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing $252 million to support the agri-food industry.

That includes $77 million for food processors and $125 million for cattle and pork producers who are incurring extra costs keeping animals on their farms longer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another $200 million is being added to a credit line program for dairy producers, who also have more product than can be consumed right now.

Trudeau says there isn't the capacity to redistribute milk and cheese to places in need at the moment.

The Canadian Press