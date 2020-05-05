The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

11:12 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 387 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 61 more deaths.

That brings the provincial total to 18,310 cases, including 1,361 deaths and 12,779 resolved cases.

The new provincial total is 2.2 per cent higher than the previous day, which is part of a general downward trend of late.

--

11:10 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 41.

Health officials say the deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

As of today, Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 991 confirmed cases.

They say 652 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

---

11 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing $252 million to support the agri-food industry.

That includes $77 million for food processors and $125 million for cattle and pork producers who are incurring extra costs keeping animals on their farms longer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another $200 million is being added to a credit line program for dairy producers, who also have more product than can be consumed right now.

Trudeau says there isn't the capacity to redistribute milk and cheese to places in need at the moment.

The Canadian Press