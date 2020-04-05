The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

11:45 a.m.

Police in Sherbrooke, Que., say a Walmart security guard is fighting for his life after being struck and dragged by a driver who was allegedly enraged by the store's social distancing policies.

They say the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. Saturday when the suspect tried to enter the Walmart with his partner but was told only one person per vehicle was allowed inside.

Police spokesman Martin Carrier says the client allegedly became frustrated and struck the 35-year-old guard with his vehicle, dragging him several metres.

---

11:35 a.m.

Another resident of Pinecrest Nursing Home has died, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the central Ontario seniors' residence to 23.

A wife of a resident at the nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ont, has also died.

It is one of the worst outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in the country.

At least 24 staff members at the facility have also tested positive for COVID-19.

---

11:05 a.m.

Another 25 people in Ontario have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll for the virus to 119.

The fatalities come as the overall known caseload jumped past the 4,000 mark with more than 400 new ones reported. More than 150 people were on ventilators.

More than three dozen outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes across the province. The frail elderly are at particular risk for coronavirus, which can produce no or mild symptoms, but can also cause lethal pneumonia.

The Canadian Press