The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

12:40 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,043.

No new deaths have been reported for the third consecutive day, leaving the total at 55.

Eight people are currently in hospital, with four in intensive care.

Health officials say 946 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 304 more cases of COVID-19 today and 23 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 22,957 confirmed cases, including 1,904 deaths and 17,638 resolved cases.

The new numbers show a growth rate of 1.3 per cent, compared with the previous day's rate of 1.5 per cent.

The province says 9,155 tests were completed in the last day.

The Canadian Press