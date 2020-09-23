The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

1:45 p.m.

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say the new case is an individual between 60 and 69 years old in the Miramichi region.

They say the case is related to travel from outside of the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 197 and 191 people have recovered, while there have been two deaths and four cases are still considered active.

---

1:10 p.m.

The Ontario provincial government says it is partnering with multiple pharmacies to provide more options for COVID-19 testing.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says testing will be offered starting at 60 pharmacies starting Friday, and will be available to people without symptoms.

The tests will be by appointment only.

The announcement comes after Ontario dealt with a spike in testing wait times, with many people lining up outside centres hours before they opened.

---

12:20 p.m.

Canada's chief public health officer says the country saw an average of 1,123 new COVID-19 cases each day over the past week, compared to 380 cases reported daily in mid-August.

Dr. Theresa Tam says that increase is cause for concern as Canada is now on track for what she describes as a "big resurgence" in several provinces.

Tam says while the new cases continue to be primarily among young adults, everyone is affected.

Tam did say the number of daily laboratory tests has increased to almost 70,000 over the past week, with 1.4 per cent of people testing positive for the illness.

---

11:40 a.m.

A hospital in Kitchener, Ont., says it has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing centre for the day over concerns for the safety of its staff and the public.

The Grand River Hospital says vehicles began to line up at 2:30 a.m. this morning, five hours before opening time.

Spokeswoman Cheryl Evans says that by 7:30 a.m., traffic was backed up on all the nearby side streets and the centre was already at capacity.

She says some people in line were getting impatient and displayed some "aggressive behaviours," which contributed to the decision to temporarily shut down.

---

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 471 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said one of the deaths was reported in the past 24 hours while three others occurred between Sept. 16-21.

Hospitalizations increased by ten patients for a total of 178, with 30 of those in intensive care.

The province has now reported 69,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,809 deaths linked to the virus.

---

10:55 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 335 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with three new deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 102 cases reported in Toronto, 79 in Peel Region and 65 in Ottawa.

She says 69 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.

The province is reporting an additional 258 cases as resolved today.

---

10:55 a.m.

Quebec will not send police into homes without a warrant to break up house parties or private gatherings that don't respect COVID-19 rules.

Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault said today the province is not looking at giving police such powers at this time.

On Tuesday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said the government had not ruled out allowing police to intervene without a warrant, but it would be a last resort.

The province is into a second wave of COVID-19 cases with much of the transmission in the community being driven by private events and gatherings.

