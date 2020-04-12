The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

1:25 p.m.

Quebec has registered 39 new deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 328.

The province reports 554 new cases, for a total of 12,846.

There are a total of 824 in hospital in Quebec, including 217 in intensive care, while 1,745 people are listed as recovered.

The Quebec government has not scheduled a briefing today, after weeks of daily updates on the progression of COVID-19.

---

1 p.m.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 242.

The new case is in the province's Eastern Health region.

Seven people are currently in hospital due to the virus, with three of those patients in intensive care.

To date, the province has tested 4,812 people and registered three deaths, while 129 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

---

12:20 p.m.

Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 114.

The new cases involve a person in their 60s and a person in their 70s — both in the Saint John health zone.

Officials say 12 people have been hospitalized and five have since been discharged, with three of the remaining seven patients in hospital in intensive care.

To date, 70 people have recovered.

---

12:10 p.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 445 confirmed cases.

Health officials say the province has registered 14,295 negative test results and two deaths.

Nine people are currently in hospital, with four of those patients in intensive care.

Officials say 97 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

---

11:15 p.m.

The Quebec coroner's office will investigate the deaths of 31 seniors at a private long-term care facility west of Montreal.

The office says in a statement that it will probe the circumstances surrounding the deaths and issue recommendations if needed.

Premier Francois Legault said yesterday that at least five of the deaths at the Residence Herron in Dorval, Que., were due to COVID-19.

A police investigation was launched after regional health authorities obtained an order to access patient files at the residence and learned of the dozens of deaths that had occurred since March 13.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 401 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 7,049.

The province now has 274 deaths after 21 were reported today.

Ontario says 261 people are in intensive care, while 3,121 cases have been marked as resolved.

